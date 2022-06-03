Spain 1-1 Portugal: Player Ratings as Iberian rivals share the spoils as Cristiano Ronaldo plays bit-part role | UEFA Nations League 2022

Spain and Portugal played out a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League group stage on June 2nd. The match took place at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

It was the first competitive international game for either team since their qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup back in November last year.

In terms of head-to-head, these sides last met in a tournament at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. They played out a nail-biting 3-3 draw on that occasion, giving a glimmer of hope to the neutrals for more of the same tonight.

Portugal started the game well, keeping the ball in lengthy phases and creating chances to open the scoring. Rafael Leao came closest for the visitors but hammered his shot over the crossbar.

Spain, on the other hand, started slow but gradually began controlling possession and ended the first period having seen more of the ball. They opened the scoring midway through the first half as Alvaro Morata made it 1-0 after 25 minutes. Pablo Sarabia played an assist for Morata to score from.

Both sides continued to try and take the initiative to get on the scoresheet as the game progressed. However, neither could create a good chance as they went into the break with Spain leading Portugal 1-0.

The second half continued in the same tempo and fashion. Both sides looked off the pace as they tried to carve out openings.

Both Fernando Santos and Luis Enrique used the second period to make one change after another in a bid to alter the course of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves came on for Portugal while Dani Olmo and Koke made an appearance for Spain.

However, it was forgotten man Ricardo Horta who brought Portugal back on level terms after scoring in the 82nd minute. It was his first goal for his country and it came at a crucial time as well.

Neither side could make further inroads as defenses and both goalkeepers shut up shop. The game ended 1-1 as Spain and Portugal shared the points in the opener.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Spain Player Ratings

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Unai Simon - 6.5/10

Unai Simon looked decent in Spain's goal. He made one save, one high claim, and one successful rush outside his box to deny Portugal.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The veteran full-back made a good start to the game and did well to keep Portugal's advances at bay. He won seven of his 10 duels, making two interceptions and four tackles.

Diego Llorente - 6.5/10

Llorente made a strong start at the heart of Spain's defense. He made five clearances and two interceptions and was also shown a yellow card.

Pau Torres - 6.5/10

Torres distributed the ball well and dominated in the air. He won three of his six duels and played four accurate long balls.

Jordi Alba - 6/10

Alba rocketed up and down the left flank as he looked to provide width for his teammates. However, he could not contribute in a positive way for his side.

Carlos Soler - 6.5/10

Soler made a good start to the game. He passed the ball with 77% accuracy and also played three accurate long balls. Soler missed one big chance as he attempted one shot on target and one off target.

Sergio Busquets - 7.5/10

Spain's captain controlled the tempo of play from central midfield as he dictated the play for his side. He won five of his nine duels and played seven long balls with 100% accuracy.

Gavi - 7/10

The youngster has looked sharp and aggressive in midfield, something that's typical of him in his young career so far.

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Torres looked out of sorts and was often missing from Spain's attacking combinations when they ventured forward. He had just 31 touches and played just 11 passes.

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

He used his pace and intelligence well to create space to open the scoring in the 25th minute. He attempted two shots, with the other being off target. Morata also won all six of his duels and played one accurate long ball.

Pablo Sarabia - 7/10

Sarabia made a good start to the game and provided the assist for his side's opening goal. He won six of his 11 duels and also attempted two shots. Sarabia was also booked early in the game.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo - 6.5/10

Olmo came in close to the hour-mark and put in a decent performance. He attempted one shot which was well off target.

Koke - 6.5/10

Koke came on to add some much-needed steel to Spain's midfield. He played 22 passes with a 100% accuracy and also played two accurate long balls.

Raul de Tomas - 6.5/10

RDT came on late in the game but failed to make an impact in the proceedings.

Marcos Llorente - N/A

Llorente replaced Gavi late on but did not do enough to warrant a rating.

Portugal Player Ratings

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Diogo Costa - 5.5/10

He slipped in the build-up to Spain's goal, giving them an easier chance than what it should have been. He made one save, one high claim, and one punch.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

Cancelo looked sharp on the right flank for Portugal as he ventured forward and was involved in most of the proceedings. He provided an assist for his side to equalize from in the 82nd minute. He also won eight of his 13 duels and made six tackles.

Pepe - 6.5/10

Pepe made a difficult start to the game as he was pinned back into his own half due to Spain's high line and possession of the ball. He made six clearances and two interceptions and blocked one shot. He was also booked.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Danilo made a good start to the game and used his physicality well. He made two clearances and three interceptions, and won two of his five duels.

Raphael Guerreiro - 7/10

Guerreiro had a decent game overall. He won three of his six duels and made one clearance and one interception.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes made a mixed start to the game as he looked great on the ball but a few positioning errors saw him allow Spain's players to run past easily. He won one of his five duels and played one accurate long ball.

Joao Moutinho - 6/10

The Portugal skipper had an eventful first half as Spain's defenders ran rings around him. He was also booked for a bad challenge. He was replaced by the younger Ruben Neves at half-time.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo made an uncharacteristically slow start to the game and was also booked in the first period. He had a relatively slow outing today.

Otavio - 7/10

Otavio was Portugal's best player going forward but unfortunately could not get on the scoresheet. He won six of his seven duels and played two accurate long balls in a good outing.

Andre Silva - 7/10

Silva made some encouraging runs behind the defense as he put in a lot of effort to help create chances for Portugal. He won all six of his duels and completed the only dribble he attempted. Silva also created one big chance.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

Rafael Leao carried his club's form into the game as he was lively for Portugal. He attempted three shots and missed one big chance in the process.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves - 6.5/10

Neves came on in the second half and put in a good performance.

Goncalo Guedes - 6.5/10

Guedes came on in the second half and had a good game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Ronaldo came on midway through the second half but failed to alter the course of the game through contributions of his own.

Ricardo Horta - 7.5/10

Horta came on in the second half for his first international appearance in six years. He marked it with his first-ever goal for Portugal to make it 1-1 after 82 minutes.

Matheus Nunes - N/A

He played very few minutes to warrant a rating. However, he was booked for a poor challenge.

