Spain 2-0 Scotland: Player Ratings as La Roja leave it late to secure a crucial result | Euro 2024 Qualifiers 

Spain secured a late 2-0 win over Scotland at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Thursday, October 12.

La Roja entered this contest on the back of two huge wins in their last two outings. They first humiliated Georgia 7-1 on their own patch, before completing a 6-0 rout of Cyprus at home. Those two results brought them within striking distance of Scotland in Group A.

Manager Jose Luis De La Fuente fielded a full-strength lineup as he looked to close the gap on the group leaders.

Spain made a dominant start to the first half and barely let Scotland get a sniff of the ball for nearly the entirety of the first 45 minutes. With 77% possession, the hosts created several chances. However, they lacked the composure and clinicality required to finish them off.

With nine shots on goal, one would expect Spain to at least test the goalkeeper properly, if not score a couple of goals. However, they managed just one shot on target in a poor showing. Scotland, on the other hand, had zero first-half attempts as the teams were deadlocked 0-0 at the break.

The second half saw Scotland come out of their shell a bit as they attempted four shots, with one of those on target. Despite not being threatening in the final third, the visitors played with more spirit as they made things difficult for Spain.

Manager De La Fuente made two half-time changes and made two more as the game progressed as he looked to turn the tide in his team's favor. It paid off as the substitutes played a part in both goals, with Jesus Navas assisting Alvaro Morata for Spain's first goal after 73 minutes.

Oihan Sancet then put a rubber stamp on victory as he converted in the 86th minute to put the game beyond Scotland's reach at 2-0.

The hosts held on to secure a deserved result, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Spain Player Ratings

Unai Simon - 7/10

Simon had a decent game between the sticks and needed to make just one save to earn his clean sheet. He was booked for arguing with the refs at the hour-mark.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal had a decent game at the back but was book for a foul in the second half. He won one duel and played one key pass.

Robin Le Normand - 7/10

Le Normand was solid in defense, winning five duels and making four clearances in the process. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

Laporte had a great game in defense but was booked for a foul late in the contest. He won three duels, making one clearance and one tackle. Laporte also played one key pass and a remarkable 12 long balls.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

Balde had a decent game going forward and played one key pass.

Gavi - 7/10

Gavi passed the ball with 90% accuracy in midfield, including one key pass and one long ball. He also attempted one shot which was off-target.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri looked sharp in midfield and had a great game. He won four duels, making two tackles and one clearance. He also played two key passes and 12 long balls.

Mikel Merino - 7/10

Merino was another of Spain's players to be booked. He also attempted two shots, neither of which were on target.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Torres made a poor start to the game and missed a sitter early in the first half and was unable to make an impact later.

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

Morata grabbed the first goal of the game with a lovely finish to make it 1-0 after 73 minutes. He also played one key pass and won four duels.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 6.5/10

Oyarzabal had a decent game but often went missing as he was not adequately involved.

Substitutes

Fran Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia replaced Balde and had a decent game at left-back.

Bryan Zaragoza - 6.5/10

Having scored a brace against Barcelona last week, Zaragoza was rewarded with an appearance for Spain and played well.

Jesus Navas - 7/10

Navas came on midway through the second half and assisted Morata's goal.

Oihan Sancet - 7/10

Sancet came on midway through the second period and made it 2-0 in the 85th minute.

Joselu - N/A

The Real Madrid striker came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.