×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spain 2-1 Norway: 3 takeaways from the match

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
181   //    24 Mar 2019, 22:01 IST

Jordi Alba in action vs Norway in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier
Jordi Alba in action vs Norway in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier

Spain defeated Norway 2-1 in a qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2020 yesterday at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. Rodrigo and captain Sergio Ramos scored for Spain, while Norway pulled one back through Joshua King - both sides converting a penalty in the second-half.

The win saw Spain top Group F after one group game, while Norway - who have not qualified for the European Championships since 2000 - were rooted firmly at the bottom. La Roja were unsurprisingly dominant throughout with possession and chances, as Norway defended in numbers and attacked when they could.

However, their efforts were not enough, as Spain sealed a narrow victory. With all of that in mind, we now take a look at three takeaways from last night's encounter:

#3 Spain fielded some young, relatively inexperienced players

Dani Ceballos, 22, started as part of a midfield trio against Norway
Dani Ceballos, 22, started as part of a midfield trio against Norway

On this occasion, Spain started with some young and inexperienced players including Dani Ceballos, Dani Parejo and Rodrigo. Despite their obvious quality, the trio only have 24 caps between them, while a 4-3-3 formation saw the latter combine with Marco Asensio and Álvaro Morata in attack.

Asensio found an overlapping Jordi Alba on the left flank with an incisive through ball after 15 minutes, who in turn delivered a wonderful delivery into the box. Rodrigo made no mistake, volleying home from close-range to break the deadlock.

Asensio was again superb for Spain, continuing to cut into central areas from the left-hand side while playing some nice passes to teammates. Rodrigo and Morata troubled the Norwegian defenders with their nimble movement in-and-around the box.

Rodrigo particularly was a livewire throughout and quite possibly Spain's best performer on the evening. Parejo and Ceballos were not direct enough to pose many problems - though the latter contributed defensively to support Sergio Busquets and nullify Norway's counter-attacks.

Without the presence of Juan Mata and Saul Niguez in their squad, Luis Enrique entrusted his youngsters and Inigo Martinez partnered the veteran Ramos - enjoying a solid display on his sixth senior cap. Spain themselves are going through a rebuilding phase at present and should be able to find the perfect balance between youth and experience in their final squad for EURO 2020.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Norway Football Spain Football Jordi Alba Alvaro Morata Luis Enrique
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: Spain squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
It is time to take women's football seriously
RELATED STORY
Top national teams to feature Indian-origin footballers
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match, 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
3 France players who deserved national team call-ups
RELATED STORY
5 biggest fixtures to look forward to during the international break
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: 3 Belgium players who need to step up as Red Devils being qualification campaign
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Thibaut Courtois as Belgian's howler gifts Russia an equaliser in Euro qualifier
RELATED STORY
5 blunders from David de Gea in the past that cost his side the game
RELATED STORY
Spain: From the conquest at Johannesburg to the devastation at Moscow
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 1
FT KAZ SCO
3 - 0
 Kazakhstan vs Scotland
FT CYP SAN
5 - 0
 Cyprus vs San Marino
FT NOR EST
2 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Estonia
FT NET BEL
4 - 0
 Netherlands vs Belarus
FT SLO HUN
2 - 0
 Slovakia vs Hungary
FT CRO AZE
2 - 1
 Croatia vs Azerbaijan
FT ISR SLO
1 - 1
 Israel vs Slovenia
FT FYR LAT
3 - 1
 FYR Macedonia vs Latvia
FT AUS POL
0 - 1
 Austria vs Poland
FT BEL RUS
3 - 1
 Belgium vs Russia
FT BUL MON
1 - 1
 Bulgaria vs Montenegro
FT ENG CZE
5 - 0
 England vs Czech Republic
FT POR UKR
0 - 0
 Portugal vs Ukraine
FT LUX LIT
2 - 1
 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
FT MOL FRA
1 - 4
 Moldova vs France
FT AND ICE
0 - 2
 Andorra vs Iceland
FT ALB TUR
0 - 2
 Albania vs Turkey
FT GEO SWI
0 - 2
 Georgia vs Switzerland
FT GIB REP
0 - 1
 Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
FT SWE ROM
2 - 1
 Sweden vs Romania
FT MAL FAR
2 - 1
 Malta vs Faroe Islands
FT SPA NOR
2 - 1
 Spain vs Norway
FT LIE GRE
0 - 2
 Liechtenstein vs Greece
FT ITA FIN
2 - 0
 Italy vs Finland
FT BOS ARM
2 - 1
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us