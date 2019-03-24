Spain 2-1 Norway: 3 takeaways from the match

Jordi Alba in action vs Norway in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier

Spain defeated Norway 2-1 in a qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2020 yesterday at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. Rodrigo and captain Sergio Ramos scored for Spain, while Norway pulled one back through Joshua King - both sides converting a penalty in the second-half.

The win saw Spain top Group F after one group game, while Norway - who have not qualified for the European Championships since 2000 - were rooted firmly at the bottom. La Roja were unsurprisingly dominant throughout with possession and chances, as Norway defended in numbers and attacked when they could.

However, their efforts were not enough, as Spain sealed a narrow victory. With all of that in mind, we now take a look at three takeaways from last night's encounter:

#3 Spain fielded some young, relatively inexperienced players

Dani Ceballos, 22, started as part of a midfield trio against Norway

On this occasion, Spain started with some young and inexperienced players including Dani Ceballos, Dani Parejo and Rodrigo. Despite their obvious quality, the trio only have 24 caps between them, while a 4-3-3 formation saw the latter combine with Marco Asensio and Álvaro Morata in attack.

Asensio found an overlapping Jordi Alba on the left flank with an incisive through ball after 15 minutes, who in turn delivered a wonderful delivery into the box. Rodrigo made no mistake, volleying home from close-range to break the deadlock.

Asensio was again superb for Spain, continuing to cut into central areas from the left-hand side while playing some nice passes to teammates. Rodrigo and Morata troubled the Norwegian defenders with their nimble movement in-and-around the box.

Rodrigo particularly was a livewire throughout and quite possibly Spain's best performer on the evening. Parejo and Ceballos were not direct enough to pose many problems - though the latter contributed defensively to support Sergio Busquets and nullify Norway's counter-attacks.

Without the presence of Juan Mata and Saul Niguez in their squad, Luis Enrique entrusted his youngsters and Inigo Martinez partnered the veteran Ramos - enjoying a solid display on his sixth senior cap. Spain themselves are going through a rebuilding phase at present and should be able to find the perfect balance between youth and experience in their final squad for EURO 2020.

