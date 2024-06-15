Spain 3-0 Croatia: La Roja's Player Ratings as they announce themselves at the Euros | UEFA Euros 2024

Spain beat Croatia 3-0 on Saturday, June 15 at the Olympiastadion Berlin to kickstart their UEFA Euro campaign in great fashion.

Spain started the game trying to hold onto possession, but Croatia grew into the game as time progressed. Zlatko Dalic's men were looking more dangerous once they were settled but Spain scored against the run of play in the 29th minute through Alvaro Morata to break the deadlock. The forward following a neat pass from Fabian Ruiz tucked one in.

Spain doubled their advantage pretty soon as Ruiz scored a beauty following some dazzling footwork before slotting one in. Croatia created some great chances and kept their hopes alive, but somehow could not convert their chances. But then, Dani Carvajal pounced onto a delicious cross from Lamine Yamal to score Spain's third of the evening.

The second half saw Spain continue their onslaught but in between all of this, Croatia won a penalty, which Unai Simon saved as he guessed which direction Bruno Petkovic would favor. The penalty save killed all hopes of a comeback for Croatia and capped off a beautiful performance by Spain.

On that note, let's take a look at player ratings for Spain.

Unai Simon - 8.5/10

Unai Simon was brilliant between the sticks for La Roja. He thwarted everything that came his way and ensured Croatia never got a chance to creep back into the game.

The 27-year-old made five saves in totality which also included the remarkable penalty save to deny Bruno Petkovic in the second half. Got a well-deserved clean sheet to his name.

Dani Carvajal - 8.5/10

Continuing from his heroics from the UEFA Champions League final, Dani Carvajal scored the third of the evening for Spain. The Real Madrid defender put in a great performance and was astute offensively as well as defensively.

Carvajal made two clearances, made six recoveries, won four duels, and intercepted the ball once throughout the game. Chose a good day to score his first goal for the national side.

Nacho Fernandez - 7.5/10

Nacho Fernandez was dependable at the back and dealt with everything that came his way. Played the role of an experienced centre-back and showed calmness at the back.

Nacho was well positioned to block the central area and transmitted his composure to his teammates at the back. The 34-year-old looks to have cemented his place in the side.

Robin Le Normand - 7/10

Many had their doubts when Robin Le Normand got the nod ahead of Aymeric Laporte, but the 27-year-old put in a decent performance alongside Nacho. He linked up well at the back and never looked out of place throughout the game.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Marc Cucurella had a decent outing against Croatia. He was reliable at the back and covered his tracks. However, he would have liked to influence the game more, but it could not happen as he lacked chemistry with Nico Williams.

Rodri - 6.5/10

Rodri had a quiet game going by his standards. He could not take control of the center of the park but that was always going to be a task when the opposition had the likes of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

Rodri was also the one who committed the foul which led to a penalty for Croatia. The 27-year-old tried to orchestrate the play and control the tempo but it was just not enough with the quality Croatia had in the center.

Nico Williams - 6/10

Nico Williams had a pretty substandard game and would need to do much more to keep his place in the side. Although he showed blistering pace, the end result was lacking.

Pedri - 8/10

Pedri is regaining his lost form and is getting back in his stride. He put in a good performance in the center of the park and combined brilliantly with his counterparts. He set up Fabian Ruiz's goal following some neat work near the box.

Pedri won four duels, won one tackle, made one interception, recovered the ball twice, and created three chances throughout his stay on the pitch.

Fabian Ruiz - 9/10

Fabian Ruiz had a fantastic game. He set up the first goal for La Roja and then went on to score a brilliant goal following some tidy work to beat Dominik Livakovic.

Absolutely top-notch performance from the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Ruiz won four duels, made seven recoveries, won one tackle, completed two dribbles and one block throughout the game. His influence in the center was unparalleled. All in all, Man of the Match performance.

Lamine Yamal - 8/10

Impressive Euro debut for Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old ran riot on the right flank. His darting runs oozed confidence. Yamal whipped in a beautiful cross for Spain's third of the game which Carvajal latched onto.

Yamal completed four dribbles, won five duels, and created three chances throughout the game. The fans will be hoping that he continues his red-hot form for the games to come.

Alvaro Morata - 8/10

Alvaro Morata gave his side the lead with a brilliant calm and composed finish when he had two Croatian players charging at him. The Atletico Madrid forward led from the front and caused all sorts of trouble for the opposition side with his off-the-ball runs.

Morata had to be taken off in the 67th minute of the game due to some discomfort. The Spanish side will be hoping that it is nothing serious and he can return for their next fixture against Italy.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo - 6.5/10

Dani Olmo had a decent outing as he replaced Pedri in the 59th minute of the game. Slotted in well in the center.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 6/10

Mikel Oyarzabal could not leave his mark on the game as much destruction was already done by his side before his introduction.

Mikel Merino - 6/10

Mikel Merino did not have much impact on the game.

Martin Zubimendi- N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

Ferran Torres - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.