Spain 3(10)-3(9) Netherlands: Five talking points as La Roja beat Oranje on penalties in UEFA Nations League clash

Spain and the Netherlands played out a thrilling 3-3 draw to see their UEFA Nations League clash head to the lottery of penalties, where La Roja emerged victorious over Oranje. Mikel Oyarzabal gave the Euro 2024 winners the lead twice (8' pen, 67'), but Memphis Depay (54' pen) and Ian Mattsen (79') took the game to extra time with a 4-4 aggregate result.

Lamine Yamal scored in the 103rd minute, but Xavi Simons restored parity six minutes later with a penalty to send the game to the shootouts. Donyell Malen missed the consequential penalty in the shootout, allowing Pedri to send the Spanish into the competition's semifinal against France.

The clash between the European powerhouses will excite across the globe, with some of the world's best players taking the pitch for both nations. Five talking points from the UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and the Netherlands are:

5. Mikel Oyarzabal's magical cameo

Real Sociedad starts Mikel Oyarzabal, who had a brilliant game for La Roja in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second-leg clash with Oranje. The 27-year-old played 69 minutes brilliantly for Spain, scoring two goals to keep the pressure on the Dutch.

Oyarzabal completed all seven passes he attempted, tested the opposition keeper with all three of his shots, and won three of four duels against the Netherlands before he came off.

4. Xavi Simons dazzles for Oranje

RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons was fabulous for the Netherlands against Spain in their UEFA Nations League clash. The 21-year-old was the stand-out player for Oranje against La Roja despite only coming on for the last 42 minutes of the 120-minute clash.

Simons completed 11 of 15 passes, scored once, set up another goal, and won three of six duels in a fabulous campaign for his country.

3. A match on a knife's edge

There was little to tell Spain and the Netherlands apart across the two legs of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal tie. Both sides matched each other for defending and attacking ability, with each side putting its best foot forward in the clash between the sides.

La Roja and Oranje both managed nine shots on target and four shots off target, with the only difference between the sides being Donyell Malen's missed spot-kick in the shootout.

2. Both keepers shine despite conceding three goals

Unai Simon and Bart Verbruggen gave solid accounts of themselves for Spain and the Netherlands. The shot-stoppers faced nine shots but only conceded three goals in regular time, highlighting their pedigree in the latest edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Despite the result, La Roja and Oranje, at 27 and 22, respectively, will be pleased to know they have talented stars between the posts for many years to come.

1. Dean Huijsen, the Cherries star that can do no wrong

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen has been one of the most impressive players in European football this season. The Spanish defender has dazzled at club level and filled in for La Roja against Oranje in the UEFA Nations League expertly, bagging an assist in the back-and-forth clash between the sides.

The 19-year-old completed the most passes in the game (94), made seven clearances, four recoveries, and created three chances for Spain against the Netherlands.

