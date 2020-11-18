Spain 6-0 Germany: Player Ratings as Ferran Torres hat-trick helps La Roja breeze into knockouts | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Spain beat Germany 6-0 at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, to book their place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Nations League, and inflicting on Germany their biggest ever defeat in a competitive game.

Spain finished the group two points ahead of Germany with this win. The defeat for the Germans also means that they have won just two UEFA Nations League matches in two editions of the competition.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain with a superb header off an in-swinging corner, that went past Manuel Neuer before he could react.

The lead was doubled soon after by Ferran Torres. Jose Gaya's cross was headed onto the post by Dani Olmo, before the Manchester City youngster blasted home the rebound.

Spain went into the break in complete command of the game, when Rodri headed home a corner, following more slack German defending.

Spain continued their sensational attacking play in the second half, and added a fourth in the 54th minute, with Torres's second goal of the game. A sensational move down the Spanish left flank saw Fabian Ruiz release Gaya into space. The Valencia man squared the ball for Torres to score an easy goal.

Torres completed his hat-trick soon after, with a sensational finish after being set up by Fabian Ruiz, who was played into space by a superb pass from Morata.

Mikel Oyarzabal added a sixth late in the game, putting an end to a sensational move that saw Rodri play Gaya through. The Valencia man then put the chance on a plate for Oyarzabal.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

Spain Player Ratings

Spain v Germany - UEFA Nations League

Unai Simon - 6/10

Germany had no shots on target, so this was an easy evening out in the park for Simon.

Sergi Roberto - 6/10

Roberto had a standard game as the right-back. He was not required to do anything spectacular, and he didn't.

Sergio Ramos - 5/10

Ramos played one dangerous pass in his own half, which was intercepted but no damage was done for Spain. The captain was substituted before half-time due to what looked like a hamstring injury.

Pau Torres - 6/10

Early in the game, Torres had to make a couple of important interventions to prevent Sane from going through on goal. After that, the Germans barely threatened.

Jose Gaya - 8/10

Gaya had a sensational game, which he finished with two assists. He put goals on a plate for Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres, in a superb performance.

Rodri - 8/10

As the game went on, Germany afforded Rodri the freedom of Seville. He didn't get closed down, didn't get tackled, and had plenty of time to pick his passes out accurately.

Koke - 7/10

Koke had another superb game for Spain in midfield. Starting on the right side of the midfield, Koke's energy was important for Spain, as his movement helepd them create space for the likes of Ferran Torres and Morata.

Sergio Canales - N/A

Canales pulled up early in the game, with a hamstring injury, and had to be replaced by Fabian Ruiz.

Ferran Torres - 10/10

This was perfect evening for Torres. He missed a couple of chances in the first half, when he should have scored. But he made amends for his misses with three goals as he took home the match-ball.

Dani Olmo - 7/10

Olmo had a rather quiet opening to the game, when he struggled to settle into the action quickly. He almost scored in the first half with a header that hit the post, only for Ferran Torres to slam home the rebound.

Alvaro Morata - 9/10

Morata played really well for Spain. His hold-up play, passing, link-up with the other attackers were all stellar. He gave Spain the lead as well with a bullet header off a corner.

Substitutes

Fabian Ruiz - 8/10

Ruiz was excellent in midfield, after replacing Canales early in the game. He carried the ball forward well, made terrific runs beyond the striker, and in general, was a vital cog in the Spanish attacking play.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

Garcia replaced Ramos late in the first half, and had his most comfortable outing in Spain colours thus far.

Marco Asensio - 6/10

Asensio came on to replace Ferran Torres, but didn't do much in the time he was on the pitch.

Gerard Moreno - 6/10

Gerard replaced Morata, as Luis Enrique shuffled the pack. The Villareal striker didn't get a clear-cut opportunity in front of goal though.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 7/10

Oyarzabal marked another international appearance with one of the easiest goals of his career, after being set up by Gaya.