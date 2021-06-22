Spain international keen on a return to Barcelona this summer - Reports

Spain international Adama Traore is eyeing a return to his boyhood club Barcelona this summer, according to Barca Blaugranes.

In a recent interview with Catalan outlet RAC1, Adama Traore spoke about playing for the Catalan giants again after first leaving the club back in 2015. Traore has also said he will talk to his agent regarding a possible return to Barcelona. Traore said:

“Barcelona is my home. I grew up there, and was there for 10 years. I have to discuss things with my agents, and see what role Barça needs for a return.”

Adama Traore is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. Despite showing great promise, the Spaniard only made four senior appearances for Blaugrana before moving to England to join Aston Villa.

However, according to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, a return to Barcelona could be on the cards for Adama Traore, with the Catalan giants speculated to offer Francisco Trincao to Wolverhampton Wanderers as part of a swap-deal.

Other clubs have shown interest in Adama Traore as well. Earlier this week it was reported that Chelsea could potentially sign the 25-year-old if they fail to secure the services of Achraf Hakimi. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sees Adama Traore as a potential right wing-back in a back-five formation.

Barcelona looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer

Barcelona are set to offload some of their fringe players this summer in order to free up the wage budget at the club and generate funds to sign new players.

Francisco Trincao is one such player. The 21-year-old had a tough first season at the Nou Camp with various Premier League clubs looking to sign him on loan this summer.

It is still not clear whether Adama Traore is a transfer target for Barcelona, though club president Joan Laporta has revealed that there could be new signings in the coming days. Laporta said:

“There will be three or four more signings, we are creating a very competitive team. We’re already seeing it with the arrivals of Garcia, Aguero, Emerson as well as other players who are ready.”

