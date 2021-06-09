Spain 4-0 Lithuania: Player ratings as Spanish youngsters shine in the absence of senior players | International friendly 2021

A second-string Spain side brushed Lithuania aside 4-0 in a friendly game in Leganes.

Hugo Guillamon, Brahim Diaz, Juan Miranda and Javi Puado were on target for La Roja, who fielded 10 debutants tonight!

As veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19, the entire first-team squad went into quarantine. That forced the hosts to call-up several uncapped youngsters to the side.

But they didn't disappoint, putting on an impressive show as the Spanish colt dominated the Rinktine. Abel Ruiz's missed penalty in the first-half was the only sore note of their evening.

Here are the player ratings for Spain.

Alvaro Fernandez - 7/10

The Spanish goalkeeper had such a comfortable outing that he might as well have cooked up a barbecue on the field. With Lithuania pushed completely in their own half, Fernandez was a mere bystander. He was hooked off at the break.

Oscar Gil - 6/10

A weak link in Spain's defense tonight, Gil couldn't influence proceedings at either end of the field and was resultantly taken off at half-time.

Oscar Mingueza - 7/10

The most notable player on the field for Spain today, Mingueza showed he can be an elite defender in the future. He has excellent reading of the game and attacking instincts belying his age.

Hugo Guillamon - 8/10

Many debutants caught eye tonight, including Guillamon, who opened the scoring for Spain with a well-taken goal. He became the youngest Spanish defender to score for La Roja since Sergio Ramos in 2005.

Scoring minutes into your international debut, just days before the start of a major tournament - not a bad day for Hugo Guillamon! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BhWvi0Sufv — 90min (@90min_Football) June 8, 2021

Marc Cucurella - 7.5/10

An excellent performance from the Getafe player, who wreaked havoc on the left-wing so much that Lithuania didn't have the answers. Pacy, fine ball-control and excellent reading of the game, Cucurella had all the traits of a first-team regular.

Martin Zubimendi - 7/10

The youngster was tidy in possession and drove forward by a few acres to get the ball forward as Lithuania were stuck in their own half.

Brahim Diaz - 8/10

A live wire in the attacking third, Diaz deputized well in the absence of senior Spanish stars and was a constant threat with his intelligent movements. He also scored their second goal of the evening.

🇪🇸 Brahim Diaz scores for Spain on international duty! 🔥pic.twitter.com/JCJhZEWBWo — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) June 8, 2021

Gonzalo Villar - 7/10

Villar started the match brightly and even assisted Diaz for Spain's second goal, but his impact faded as the match wore on and was eventually subbed in the 74th minute.

Manu Garcia - 8/10

He asked many questions of Lithuania's defense with his excellent link-up play and incisive passes. Unfortunately, his promising outing came to an abrupt end after picking up an injury early on in the second-half.

Bryan Gil - 7/10

This match had Gil written all over it. He won the penalty, forced a corner, strung passes together in the attacking third, and then assisted Puado for Spain's fourth goal. A talismanic performance from the Eibar youngster.

Abel Ruiz - 6/10

He kept knocking on Lithuania's door with several attempts but Ruiz couldn't find a breakthrough. He could not even convert from the penalty spot, as the winger executed a very poor attempt from 12 yards that was easily saved.

Substitutes

Fran Beltran - 6/10

He replaced Villar in the 75th minute, but besides a few good first touches, there was nothing special about him.

Juan Miranda - 7/10

Miranda scored Spain's fourth goal just minutes after replacing Cucurella. A memorable Spain debut.

Josep Martinez - 6/10

He came on for Fernandez in goal but unlike him, had one save to make, albeit a very easy one.

Alejandro Pozo - 5/10

Pozo came on at half-time for Gil but was a mere spectator.

Antonio Blanco - 6/10

Another debutant, Blanco, looked to get himself involved in the attack from the moment he stepped onto the field and showed good work-ethics.

Javi Puado - 7/10

The 23-year old scored a superb fourth goal and could've had a brace too, but saw his effort drift just wide off target.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar