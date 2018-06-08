Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain's Expected World Cup XI

World Cup is closer than ever. Considering certain factors we predict Spain's starting XI that is most likely to play in Russia.

Saksham Kalra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 07:07 IST
439

The FIFA World Cup is just a couple of weeks away and the final 23-man list of every nation has been registered by their respective associations. Here, we predict Spain's starting XI this summer in Russia.

Coach Julen Lopetegui prefers a 4-3-3 with a holding midfielder at the base and loves to play the traditional passing game. The unique thing about the Spaniard's 4-3-3 is that his wide men are midfielders with a vision for defence splitting through balls instead of wide forwards or wingers with staggering pace.While his fullbacks overlap on the outside, the wide men fall between the lanes and empty spaces to link the attack and midfield more efficiently. Both his center backs are ball playing center backs and are not afraid to run with the ball when required by the team.

Our take will be based on the style preferred by the coach. Let's take a look at the 23-man list and then shortlist the most probable starting XI.

Goalkeepers

David De Gea(Manchester United), Pepe Reina( Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga( Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders

Dani Carvajal(Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola(Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique(FC Barcelona), Sergio Ramos(Real Madrid), Nacho( Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta(Chelsea), Jordi Alba(FC Barcelona), Nacho Monreal(Arsenal)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets(FC Barcelona), Saul Niguez(Atletico Madrid), Koke(Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara( FC Bayern Munich), Andres Iniesta(FC Barcelona), David Silva(Manchester City), Isco(Real Madrid), Marco Asensio(Real Madrid)

Forwards

Lucas Vazquez(Real Madrid), Iago Aspas(Celta Vigo), Diego Costa(Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno(Valencia)


Spain's 23-Man Squad for Russia
Spain's 23-Man Squad for Russia

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Julen Lopetegui
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The star men of Real Madrid expected to...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Spain will lift the World Cup in Russia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 world-class registas expected to shine...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analyzing the Spanish squad and its...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona stars who are expected to be at the 2018 FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us