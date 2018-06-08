Spain's Expected World Cup XI

World Cup is closer than ever. Considering certain factors we predict Spain's starting XI that is most likely to play in Russia.

The FIFA World Cup is just a couple of weeks away and the final 23-man list of every nation has been registered by their respective associations. Here, we predict Spain's starting XI this summer in Russia.

Coach Julen Lopetegui prefers a 4-3-3 with a holding midfielder at the base and loves to play the traditional passing game. The unique thing about the Spaniard's 4-3-3 is that his wide men are midfielders with a vision for defence splitting through balls instead of wide forwards or wingers with staggering pace.While his fullbacks overlap on the outside, the wide men fall between the lanes and empty spaces to link the attack and midfield more efficiently. Both his center backs are ball playing center backs and are not afraid to run with the ball when required by the team.

Our take will be based on the style preferred by the coach. Let's take a look at the 23-man list and then shortlist the most probable starting XI.

Goalkeepers

David De Gea(Manchester United), Pepe Reina( Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga( Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders

Dani Carvajal(Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola(Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique(FC Barcelona), Sergio Ramos(Real Madrid), Nacho( Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta(Chelsea), Jordi Alba(FC Barcelona), Nacho Monreal(Arsenal)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets(FC Barcelona), Saul Niguez(Atletico Madrid), Koke(Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara( FC Bayern Munich), Andres Iniesta(FC Barcelona), David Silva(Manchester City), Isco(Real Madrid), Marco Asensio(Real Madrid)

Forwards

Lucas Vazquez(Real Madrid), Iago Aspas(Celta Vigo), Diego Costa(Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno(Valencia)

