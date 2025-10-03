Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Spain U20 and Brazil U20 will battle for three points in their final group stage game at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

Spain played out a 2-2 draw against Mexico in their last game. They went behind to Gilberto Mora's 32nd-minute strike but Pablo Garcia equalized in the 42nd minute. Iker Bravo put them ahead from the spot with 10 minutes left on the clock but Mora completed his brace to ensure the spoils were shared.

Brazil, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Othmane Maamma giving the north Africans the lead at the hour-mark before Yassir Zabiri doubled their lead 16 minutes later. Iago Teodoro pulled one back for Brazil from the spot in injury time.

The respective results left both sides on one point in Group C.

Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazl have two wins from six head-to-head games with Spain at the Under-20 World Cup. Spain were victorious once while three games ended in stalemates and went to extratime.

The two sides last squared off at this level in the 2011 Under-20 World Cup quarterfinal when Brazil advanced with a penalty shootout victory en-route to winning the trophy.

Spain are winless in their last four games (three losses).

Four of Brazil's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Brazil have never been eliminated in the group stage in all prior appearances at the Under-20 World Cup.

Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 Prediction

Spain made a long-awaited return to the Under-20 World Cup, with their appearance here marking their first time since 2013. However, things have not gone to plan for La Rojita.

Brazil, for their part, are the second-most decorated nation in history at this level. However, they have disappointed in Chile and are on the verge of suffering a group stage ouster for the first time ever.

Both of these nations were among the favorites to go all the way. However, at least one would see their journey ended here. Backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Spain U20 1-1 Brazil U20

Spain U20 vs Brazil U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More