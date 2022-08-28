Spain U20 vs Japan U20 prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2022

Spain will aim to secure the U20 Women's World Cup title against defending champions Japan

Spain U20 and Japan U20 will clash at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in the final of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Spain have made it to the U20 Women's World Cup final for the second time to face their nemesis in the last edition, Japan. They defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals thanks to a brace from tournament sensation Inma Gabarro, who powered her tally to seven goals.

The Sevilla midfielder is already an undisputed candidate for the golden boot but she will hope to finish her business against Japan. Spain will count on their incredible strength and depth in midfield to thwart Japan’s pace and intensity.

Japan have nothing short of glory in their sights after reaching the final. The defending champions edged other title favorites Brazil 2-1 in the semifinals, with Hamano and Yamamoto illustrating brilliance and subtleness in front of goal.

Young Nadeshiko’s combination of attacking and defensive styles makes it difficult for teams to get at them. They are probably the only side with the stamina to do such running across 90 minutes. However, Spain’s ability to hold the ball could disrupt that formation.

Spain say they are not in revenge mode but they will no doubt have last edition’s near miss in mind ahead of the final.

Spain U20 vs Japan U20 Head-to-Head

Spain have dominated two of their last three clashes, with Japan boasting one victory.

Spain U20 form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Japan U20 form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Spain U20 vs Japan U20 News

Spain U20

There are no injury issues for the Spanish. Inma Gabarro will likely lead the attack as usual but it’s unclear if Salma Paralleulo will be in the starting XI due to fatigue. Ornella Maria Vignola will likely be given more game time due to her inspiring performance against the Netherlands.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Japan U20

Coach Futoshi Ikeda will hope to see another successful pairing of Yuzuki Yamanoto and Maika Hamano in the attack.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Spain U20 vs Japan U20 Predicted Xls

Spain U20 (4-3-3): Meritxell Font (GK), Esther Laborde Cabanillas, Ana Tejada Jiménez, Silvia Lloris, Andrea Medina, Júlia Bartel Holgado, Ariadna Mingueza García, Ascensión Martínez Salinas, Ane Elexpuru Añorga, Inma Gabarro, Salma Paralluelo

Japan U20 (5-3-2): Shu Ohba (GK), Mihoshi Sugisawa, Haruna Tabata, Rion Ishikawa, Ibuki Nagae, Shinomi Koyama, Aoba Fujino, Aemu Oyama, Kokona Iwasaki, Yuzuki Yamamoto, Maika Hamano

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Spain U20 vs Japan U20 Prediction

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda, considered to be one of the best tacticians of the tournament, will likely come up with something sensational on Sunday.

However, Spain are expected to carry it off thanks to their edge over Japan in composure and maturity.

Prediction: Spain U20 2-1 Japan U20

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P