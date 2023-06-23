Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2023

Spain U21 and Croatia U21 will continue their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship campaign when they square off at the Superbet Arena on Saturday.

Both sides kick-started their tournaments in contrasting fashion.

The Spaniards trounced co-hosts Romania in a comfortable 3-0 victory on Wednesday. Alex Baena, Juan Miranda and Sergio Gomes all scored second-half goals to inspire the Iberians to victory.

Croatia, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Ukraine. Oleksi Kashchuk broke the deadlock in the 19th minute before assisting Danylo Sikan's goal in the 48th minute.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of Group B on zero points. Spain lead the way at the summit on three points, with goal difference putting them ahead of Ukraine.

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight occasions in the past. Spain lead 6-1.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021 when Spain needed extra-time to claim a 2-1 win in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Euros. Juan Puado scored both goals for the Spaniards.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Spain are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, winning nine games in this sequence.

Seven of Croatia's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.

Spain are the joint-most successful side in this competition, having won the tournament five times in the past and finished as runners-up on a further three occasions.

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 Prediction

Spain are the favorites to win the tournament and sent a statement of intent with their comprehensive victory over the co-hosts.

Croatia have more modest expectations but would have been aiming to at least progress to the knockout rounds. Their defeat to Ukraine has left them with a Mountain to climb and another defeat here could see them eliminated depending on the result in the earlier game between Ukraine and Romania.

Spain have superior quality and more experienced players and they will go all out for the win to ostensibly book their spot in the quarterfinal. We are backing La Rojita to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Croatia

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes