Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025 

Spain U21 and Cyprus U21 will battle for three points in a 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday (September 5th). The game will be played at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos.

The hosts were knocked out in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Under-21 Euros as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to eventual champions England. They were two goals down in the opening 15 minutes after strikes from James McAtee and Harvey Elliot, while Javi Guerra pulled one back from the spot in the 39th minute. Elliot Anderson made it 3-1 from the spot deep into injury time.

Cyprus, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed a 5-2 victory over Armenia in a friendly in June 2025. Nearchos Zinonos and Evagoras Charalampous scored to put them 2-0 up by the 15th minute while Davit Hakobyan halved the deficit through a 28th-minute penalty.

Zinonos completed his brace just before the hour-mark while Misak Hakobyan made it a brace of successful penalties for Armenia midway through the second half before being sent off late on. Angelos Neofytou scored a brace of his own to complete the rout for Cyprus.

Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the Qualifiers for the 2000 Under-21 Euros. Spain claimed a 3-1 away win and drew 1-1 at home.

Six of Spain's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Cyprus have won just one of their last nine games in the Euro Under-21 Qualifiers (six losses).

Four of Cyprus' last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Spain have topped their group in each of the last four Euro Under-21 Qualifiers.

Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Prediction

Spain are the joint-most successful side at this level but would have been disappointed by their quarterfinal ouster at the last Under-21 Euros. They will now shift preparations to qualification for the next tournament.

Cyprus have never qualified for the Under-21 Euros and are unfancied to break their duck.

Backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Spain U21 4-0 Cyprus U21

Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to win both halves

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More