Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025 

Spain U21 and Cyprus U21 will battle for three points in a 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday (September 5th). The game will be played at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos.
The hosts were knocked out in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Under-21 Euros as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to eventual champions England. They were two goals down in the opening 15 minutes after strikes from James McAtee and Harvey Elliot, while Javi Guerra pulled one back from the spot in the 39th minute. Elliot Anderson made it 3-1 from the spot deep into injury time.
Cyprus, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed a 5-2 victory over Armenia in a friendly in June 2025. Nearchos Zinonos and Evagoras Charalampous scored to put them 2-0 up by the 15th minute while Davit Hakobyan halved the deficit through a 28th-minute penalty.
Zinonos completed his brace just before the hour-mark while Misak Hakobyan made it a brace of successful penalties for Armenia midway through the second half before being sent off late on. Angelos Neofytou scored a brace of his own to complete the rout for Cyprus.
Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the Qualifiers for the 2000 Under-21 Euros. Spain claimed a 3-1 away win and drew 1-1 at home.
- Six of Spain's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.
- Cyprus have won just one of their last nine games in the Euro Under-21 Qualifiers (six losses).
- Four of Cyprus' last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Spain have topped their group in each of the last four Euro Under-21 Qualifiers.
Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Prediction
Spain are the joint-most successful side at this level but would have been disappointed by their quarterfinal ouster at the last Under-21 Euros. They will now shift preparations to qualification for the next tournament.
Cyprus have never qualified for the Under-21 Euros and are unfancied to break their duck.
Backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Spain U21 4-0 Cyprus U21
Spain U21 vs Cyprus U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Spain U21 to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Spain to win both halves