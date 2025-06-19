Spain U21 vs England U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2025

Spain U21 and England U21 meet at the Anton Malatinský Stadium on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. With two wins and a draw, La Furia Roja cantered into the knockout stages of the tournament by winning Group A.

In their opening game, the five-time champions overcame Slovakia 3-2, before seeing off Romania 2-1 to seal their progression. Against Italy in their last group fixture, Spain played out a 1-1 draw to finish above them by virtue of more goals scored.

Having entered the championship on the back of three consecutive winless games, not many gave Spain a chance this time around. Yet, the joint most successful nation have made it to the knockout stages again and are competing to reach the semis for the fifth tournament in a row.

On the other hand, England saw a worrying anti-climax in the first round. Having begun with a 3-1 defeat of the Czech Republic, the Young Lions were held by hosts Slovenia in a 0-0 stalemate before going down 2-1 to Germany.

With just four points in the bag from three games, the defending Euro Under-21 champions managed to progress regardless, as Slovenia lost to the Czechs in the final game.

Spain U21 vs England U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with England going unbeaten in all of them, winning four.

In the European Under-21 championships, Spain and England have met thrice, with the Young Lions winning on every occasion, including the finals of the 2023 edition.

La Furia Roja have failed to score in their last two games against England and in three of their last four.

The Young Lions have won just twice in their last seven official games in all competitions.

Spain U21 vs England U21 Prediction

Spain have never beaten England before and will have the 2023 final loss fresh in the memory as they aim for revenge here. La Furia Roja are in better form right now, too.

We expect another tense clash here with Spain breaking their England jinx and winning this fixture for the first time.

Prediction: Spain U21 2-1 England U21

Spain U21 vs England U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain U21 to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

