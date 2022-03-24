Spain U21 vs Lithuania U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Spain U21 and Lithuania U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Russia U21 in November 2021. Konstantin Tyukavin stepped off the bench to score the winning goal just two minutes after coming on.

Lithuania U21 fell to a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia U21 on home turf. Matej Trusa and Adrian Kapralik scored in either half to guide the visiting side to victory.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table, having garnered just three points from six matches.

Spain sit at the summit on 15 points. Russia's expulsion from the qualifiers means the Iberians need just one point from their final two qualifiers to secure automatic qualification to the tournament.

Spain U21 vs Lithuania U21 Team News

Spain have two wins from their previous three matches against Lithuania at this level, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2021 when goals from Alejandro Frances and Yeremy Pino helped Spain U21 secure a 2-0 away win in the first leg.

Spain U21 form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Lithuania U21 form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Spain U21

Team captain and Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon was initially included in the squad but took the step up to the senior team to replace the injured Diego Llorente.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lithuania U21

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21 vs Lithuania U21 Predicted XI

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joan Garcia (GK); Juan Miranda, Víctor Chust, Manu Sanchez, Victor Gomez; Unai Vencedor, Benat Turrientes, Rodri Sanchez; Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Bryan Gil

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kajus Urbietis (GK); Vilius Armalas, Dovydas Jansonas, Gustas Zabita, Artemijus Tutyskinas; Karolis Uzela, Tomas Kalinauskas, Deividas Dovydaitis, Benas Anisas; Motiejus Burba, Kristupas Kersys

Spain U21 vs Lithuania U21 Prediction

Spain are overwhelming favorites and the difference in quality between the two sides means there should realistically be only one winner on Friday.

The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways after their loss to Russia and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Spain U21 4-0 Lithuania U21

