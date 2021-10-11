Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Spain U21 will host Northern Ireland U21 in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Slovakia on home turf last Friday. Spain had to twice come from behind, with Juan Miranda scoring the match-winner from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Northern Ireland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Russia on the same day. Danila Prokhin scored the match-winner in the 16th minute.

Spain U21 currently lead the way at the summit of Group C, having accrued maximum points from three matches so far. Northern Ireland are bottom of the standings on three points.

Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 Head-to-Head

Spain have three wins from their four previous matches against Northern Ireland. Their most recent meeting came in a qualifier for the 2021 Euro Under-21 Championship.

Shayne Lavery and Liam Donnelly scored first-half goals to give Northern Ireland a shock 2-1 away victory in September 2018.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winning run following their elimination in the semifinals of the 2021 Euro Under-21 Championship by Portugal. Northern Ireland have two wins from their last five matches.

Spain U21 form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Northern Ireland U21 form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 Team News

Spain U-21

Real Sociedad B defender Urko Gonzalez de Zarate was initially included in the 23-man squad but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Urko Gonzalez de Zarate

Suspension: None

Northern Ireland U-21

Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes was initially included in the 23-man squad for the qualifiers against Russia and Spain but was instead called up to the senior team.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 Predicted XI

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Alejandro Frances, Victor Gomez; Unai Vencedor, Benat Turrientes, Nico Melamed; Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Fer Nino

Northern Ireland U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Webber (GK); Sam McClelland, Kofi Balmer, Aaron Donnelly, Trai Hume; Jack Scott, Ethan Galbraith, Alfie McCalmont; Paddy Lane, Ryan Waide, Chris Conn-Clarke

Spain U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 Prediction

Spain are not only favorites to finish top of their qualification group but also among the favorites to become champions in two years.

The Iberians have several players with top-flight experience in their ranks and their opponents cannot match the quality they will come up against. The hosts showed defensive vulnerability against Slovakia but Northern Ireland might not be able to take advantage of this.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Luis de la Fuente's side.

Prediction: Spain U21 4-0 Northern Ireland U21

