Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Spain U21 will face Romania U21 at the Tehelne Pole Stadion on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. La Rojita enjoyed a winning start to their continental campaign and will be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend, which could effectively confirm their spot in the quarterfinals.
They locked horns with hosts Slovakia in their group opener on Wednesday and picked up a narrow 3-2 victory. Spain headed into the break two goals up but found themselves level at 2-2 less than 10 minutes into the second half before Valencia's Cesar Tarrega headed home a late winner for Santi Denia's team.
Romania U21, meanwhile, traded tackles with Italy U21 in their opening game and were beaten 1-0, falling behind midway through the first half before CFR Cluj's Louis Munteanu squandered the chance to level the scores from the spot late in the half.
Tricolorii Mici now sit rock-bottom in Group A with zero points and will be desperate to pick up a result this weekend to retain their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.
Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been eight meetings between the two sides. Spain have won seven of those games while Romania have won once.
- The two teams last faced off in a U21 European Championship qualifying clash back in June 2023, which La Rojita won 3-0.
- Romania's last and only win in this fixture came back in 1977 when they thrashed Spain 4-0 in a European Championship qualifying clash.
- La Furia Roja are the joint-record winners of the U21 Euros, winning the continental showpiece five times and most recently in 2019. Romania, meanwhile, have never won the competition, with their best-ever finish coming back in 2019 when they made it to the semifinals.
Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Prediction
Spain's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that when they play on Saturday. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.
Tricolorii Mici, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three matches and could suffer another defeat against a significantly stronger side this weekend.
Prediction: Spain U21 3-0 Romania U21
Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Spain to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)