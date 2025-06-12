Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Spain U21 will face Romania U21 at the Tehelne Pole Stadion on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. La Rojita enjoyed a winning start to their continental campaign and will be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend, which could effectively confirm their spot in the quarterfinals.

Ad

They locked horns with hosts Slovakia in their group opener on Wednesday and picked up a narrow 3-2 victory. Spain headed into the break two goals up but found themselves level at 2-2 less than 10 minutes into the second half before Valencia's Cesar Tarrega headed home a late winner for Santi Denia's team.

Romania U21, meanwhile, traded tackles with Italy U21 in their opening game and were beaten 1-0, falling behind midway through the first half before CFR Cluj's Louis Munteanu squandered the chance to level the scores from the spot late in the half.

Ad

Trending

Tricolorii Mici now sit rock-bottom in Group A with zero points and will be desperate to pick up a result this weekend to retain their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two sides. Spain have won seven of those games while Romania have won once.

The two teams last faced off in a U21 European Championship qualifying clash back in June 2023, which La Rojita won 3-0.

Romania's last and only win in this fixture came back in 1977 when they thrashed Spain 4-0 in a European Championship qualifying clash.

La Furia Roja are the joint-record winners of the U21 Euros, winning the continental showpiece five times and most recently in 2019. Romania, meanwhile, have never won the competition, with their best-ever finish coming back in 2019 when they made it to the semifinals.

Ad

Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Prediction

Spain's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that when they play on Saturday. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.

Tricolorii Mici, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three matches and could suffer another defeat against a significantly stronger side this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Spain U21 3-0 Romania U21

Spain U21 vs Romania U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More