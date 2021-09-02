Spain U21 vs Russia U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Spain U21 will host Russia U21 at the Estadio Francisco de la Hera in a qualifier for the 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship on Friday.

The home side have not been in action since being eliminated by eventual runners-up Portugal in the semifinals of the 2021 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship in May.

Russia U21 played out a goalless stalemate with Serbia U21 in a friendly fixture at the start of June.

🏆 #U21EURO qualifying resumes on Thursday - with holders Germany among the teams starting out on the road to the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania 👇 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) September 1, 2021

The two teams have been grouped in Group C of the qualifers and will aim to pick up maximum points in the opening fixture.

They are joined in the group by Slovakia, Malta, Northern Ireland and Lithuania. Only the top-ranked team will secure automatic progress to the tournament slated to be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

Spain U21 vs Russia U21 Head-to-Head

Spain have registered five wins and one draw from their last six games against Russia at this level.

The last time both sides met was in the group stage of the 2013 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship. A certain Alvaro Morata scored the winner in a 1-0 victory in a tournament that Spain would eventually win.

Spain U21 form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Russia U21 form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Spain U21 vs Russia U21 Team News

Spain U21

Coach De La Fuente called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against Russia and Lithuania. The team is headlined by Tottenham forward Bryan Gil.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Russia U21

Coach Mikhail Galaktionov called up 24 players to dispute the qualifiers against Spain and Malta.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21 vs Russia U21 Predicted XI

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Juan Miranda, Jon Pacheco, Hugo Guillamon, Alejando Frances; Nicolas Melamed, Antonio Blanco, Roberto Lopez; Bryan Gil, Fer Nino, Jon Karrikaburu

Russia U21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Agkatsev (GK); Danil Stepanov, Ruslan Litvinov, Danila Prokhin, Nikita Karmayev; Nail Umyarov, Mikhail Ignatov, Vladislav Karapuzov, Konstantin Maradishvili; Kirill Klimov, Timur Suleymanov

Spain U21 vs Russia U21 Prediction

Spain have a number of players who have proved themselves on the biggest stages within their ranks. They will fancy their chances of picking up all three points on home turf.

Russia are one of the dark horses on the continent at all levels and can get the job done against any opposition if given the opportunity. However, we are backing La Rojita to post a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Spain U21 3-1 Russia U21

Edited by Peter P