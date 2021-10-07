Spain U21 vs Slovakia U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Spain U21 will host Slovakia U21 in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Lithuania U21 last month. Alejandro Frances and Yeremi Pino scored in either half to give La Rojita all three points.

Slovakia suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Northern Ireland U21. Ethan Galbraith scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

That defeat left the Little Falcons in fifth place in Group C with three points accrued from two matches. Spain U21 are leading the way at the summit, having picked up maximum points.

Spain U21 vs Slovakia U21 Head-to-Head

Spain have won each of their last four meetings against Slovakia with an aggregate score of 14-4.

Their most recent meeting came in a qualifier for the 2019 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship when Dani Ceballos scored a hat-trick to inspire Spain U21 to a 5-1 victory on home turf.

Spain U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Slovakia U21 form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Spain U21 vs Slovakia U21 Team News

Spain U21

Coach Luis de la Fuente called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland. Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon is the most experienced player in the squad at this level.

Real Sociedad B defender Urko Gonzalez de Zarate was initially included in the squad but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Urko Gonzalez de Zarate

Suspension: None

Slovakia U21

There are no known injury or suspension concerns in the squad of 23 Slovakian players to dispute the games against Spain and Malta.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21 vs Slovakia U21 Predicted XI

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julen Agirrezabala (GK); Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Alejandro Frances, Sergio Carreira; Unai Vencedor, Benat Turrientes, Francho Serrano; Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Fer Nino

Slovakia U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Krajcirik (GK); Matus Vojtko, Ivan Mesik, Tomas Nemcik, Samuel Sula; Peter Pokorny, Jan Bernat, Miroslav Gono; Jakub Kadak, Adrian Kapralik, Matej Trusa

Spain U21 vs Slovakia U21 Prediction

Spain have named an extremely inexperienced squad, with several players in the team relatively untested at this level. Nevertheless, the home side are still significantly better than their opponents.

Barring an unlikely upset, the Iberians should win this one and we are backing Spain U21 to secure all three points comfortably.

Prediction: Spain U21 3-0 Slovakia U21

Edited by Peter P