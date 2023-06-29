Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

Spain U21 will take on Switzerland U21 at Stadionul Rapid-Giulești in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Saturday.

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 Preview

The group stage of the championship ended with a major surprise: the elimination of defending champions Germany, who finished bottom of Group C with one point. Spain, who reached the semi-finals in the last edition, are through to the knockout stage, with their sights now set on clinching a sixth title.

La Rojita finished atop Group B, level on seven points with second-placed Ukraine – the only team they drew against (2-2) in the group stage. Spain won their other two matches against Romania 3-0 and Croatia 1-0. They prevailed over Switzerland 3-2 the last time the teams met and appear to be favorites this time as well.

Switzerland struggled in Group D, winning only one game. Following their successful opener against Norway, winning 1-0, they lost to five-time champions Italy 3-2 before wrapping up with another defeat, this time against France 4-0. France topped the group with nine points while Switzerland, with three points, came second thanks to head-to-head goals scored.

Switzerland’s disorganized defence could pose a challenge when they face Spain, whose attackers are adept at making short and sharp movements around the box. The Swiss team do have creative players like Kastriot Imeri, who could hold down some of the Spaniards in their back half. But it’s going to be an arduous task.

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have won four of their last five matches against Switzerland while one game ended in a draw.

Spain and Italy are the most successful teams of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with five titles each.

Spain have scored six goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Switzerland boast of only one victory over Spain in all their six confrontations so far.

Spain have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Switzerland have won twice and lost thrice.

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 Prediction

Braga striker Abel Ruiz leads the scoring chart for Spain with two goals. Álex Baena of Villarreal, Sergio Gómez of Manchester City and Real Betis’ Juan Miranda have scored one goal each. The star-studded team will be difficult to stop.

With two goals each so far, Kastriot Imeri and Dan Ndoye remain Switzerland’s main attacking threat.

Spain come into the game as favorites based on individuality and cohesive play.

Prediction: Spain U21 2-1 Switzerland U21

Spain U21 vs Switzerland U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spain U21

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spain U21 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Switzerland U21 to score - Yes

