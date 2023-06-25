Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

Spain U21 face Ukraine U21 at the Superbet Arena on Tuesday (June 27) in their third group game of the 2023 U21 European Championship.

La Rojita have enjoyed a strong continental campaign, securing their spot in the last 16. Spain brushed aside tournament co-hosts Romania 3-0 in their opener before beating Croatia 1-0 on Friday, where Sporting Braga striker Abel Ruiz netting the winner.

Ukraine, meanwhile, have also performed well in the competition, kicking things off with a 2-0 win over Croatia. Oleksiy Kashchuk and Shakhtar Donetsk forward Danylo Sikan got on the scoresheet in either half. They then beat Romania 1-0 in their next game, profiting from a late own goal after squandering multiple scoring chances.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four meetings between the two nations. Spain lead 2-1.

The two sides last faced off in the group stage of the 2011 Euros, where La Rojita won 3-0 en route clinching the title.

The Young Men have kept clean sheets in their last two games after managing just one in six games.

Spain are the joint-highest-scoring side in the continental showpiece, netting four times.

Ukraine are set to participate in the knockouts of the U21 European Championship for the first time since 2006, when they made to the final.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction

Spain are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in last 12 games across competitions since November 2021. La Rojita are five-time winners of the competition and are looking good for another triumph.

Ukraine, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last nine. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Spaniards win.

Prediction: Spain 1-0 Ukraine

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Ukraine's last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just two of Spain's last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes