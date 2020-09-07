Spain 4-0 Ukraine: La Roja Player Ratings as they thrash Andriy Shevchenko's men | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Spain beat Ukraine 4-0 to register their first win of the current UEFA Nations League campaign, and top of Group 4 in League A.

Sergio Ramos put La Roja ahead in the third minute with a penalty, after Ansu Fati was brought down in the box. The captain soon put his side two goals to the good, with a lovely looping header to beat Andriy Pyatov, after a nice floating cross from Dani Olmo.

Ansu Fati became the youngest ever goal-scorer for Spain, after a superb curling strike to beat Pyatov gave Sergio Reguilon as assist on his debut for the national team.

Ferran Torres put the icing on the cake for Spain, with a superb drilled finish, after Ukraine failed to adequately clear a Jesus Navas cross.

Here's how each player fared for the Spaniards in this game.

Spain Player Ratings

David de Gea - 6/10

He had just two saves to make all game. One was a low shot from Roman Yaremchuk, that he stopped comfortably enough. In second-half stoppage time, he also had to catch a weak Yaremchuk shot, which he also did easily. He was a mere spectator for the rest of the game.

Jesus Navas - 7/10

He looked far more at east in the right-back role than he did when he started in the advanced role against Germany. His movement into the attacking areas allowed Olmo the freedom to drift in-field and affect play centrally, and helped Spain create overloads in that area of the pitch.

Sergio Ramos - 8/10

In his 172nd international cap, Ramos scored two goals, and never looked under any sort of pressure when Ukraine had the ball. He converted the penalty with ease to put Spain in the lead, and then produced a sensational looping header for Spain's second of the night.

Sergio Ramos becomes the 9th most capped player in international football history, with 172. pic.twitter.com/j23qK3R9wv — Real Madrid Extra (@MadridXtra) September 6, 2020

Pau Torres - 6/10

Like Ramos beside him, Pau Torres was rather comfortable in dealing with everything that Ukraine threw at him. He was also terrific with his distribution, with some terrific diagonal balls from left to right for Navas and Olmo.

Sergio Reguilon - 9/10

On his international debut, Reguilon was a pain for the Ukraine defence. His starting position was high up the pitch, and that allowed Fati to drift infield. It also meant that Ramos and Thiago always had an option if they wanted to hit a long diagonal to switch the play. He also got himself an assist on debut, after setting up Fati's goal.

Rodri - 6/10

The Manchester City man did the simple things well in the middle of the park for Spain. He was the trigger for the press, and won his tackles really well, as he didn't allow Ukraine to build anything tangible from the centre of the park.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Thiago was once again outstanding in possession of the ball. He kept things moving in midfield, pressed outstandingly well, and was key in Spain controlling the tempo throughout the 90 minutes.

Mikel Merino - 5/10

Merino was a little subdued for most of the game, and didn't really do justice to the ability that he possesses. His passing, especially when he was in the final third, was a bit of a concern, as he struggled to find the right weight on them.

Dani Olmo - 7/10

He got himself an assist with a lovely floated cross that Ramos headed beautifully past Pyatov. He also could have had a goal himself, but his header deflected off Zinchenko and wide.

Ansu Fati - 9/10

On his first start for Spain, Ansu Fati became the country's youngest goalscorer of all time. He was also outstanding with everything he did on the pitch. He won the penalty for Ramos's goal, had an overhead kick cleared off the line, and scored with a lovely curler that gave Pyatov no chance in the Ukraine goal.

I've never seen a debut in the Spain line up like Ansu Fati's. This is simply historic beyond being the youngest goalscorer ever. Not just the goal, everything he has done so far. Unbelievable https://t.co/iNoZjBMUGY — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 6, 2020

Gerard Moreno - /10

After replacing Rodrigo in the centre-forward role, Gerard Moreno didn't quite set the stage on fire in this one either. He had a chance to score in the first half, but he scratched a left-footed shot wide of Pyatov's goal.

Substitutes

Eric Garcia - 6/10

He came on to replace Ramos, as Luis Enrique chose to give his captain a breather.

Oscar - 6/10

He had one excellent shot from distance, which was met with a finger-tip save by Pyatov that took it on to the crossbar.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

He replaced Gerard Moreno late in the game, and found himself on the scoresheet, with a superbly taken goal that punished Ukraine's failure to clear a cross from Navas.