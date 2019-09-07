Spain v Faroe Islands Preview & Prediction: UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match Preview

Morata has scored 3 goals for Spain in the 2020 Euro Qualifying Campaign

Having just sneaked past Romania, Spain maintained their perfect record of winning every game so far in the 2020 Euro Qualifiers. They will hope to extend that run to six when they face minnows Faroe Islands in the next game.

The Faroes have the unfortunate opposite record of having lost every game they have played in the qualifiers so far to sit at the bottom of the group table, having failed to pick up a single point thus far.

All teams have played five games and as the cycle repeats itself, Spain find themselves in pole position with 15 points. As they work their way back through the cycle, they can either take the approach of experimenting against a side like Faroe Islands or continue to play strong sides till they confirm their place at the 2020 Euros and then give some of the new boys a few starts.

Given that Robert Moreno has just begun his tenure as Spain manager, expect them to play strong sides regardless of who they face. The whipping boys of this group have scored only 3 goals in 5 games while they have conceded 16.

Even a point against Spain at home seems bleak for the Faroes, despite Robert Moreno's side putting up a poor showing against Romania. They lost 4-1 to Spain the first time around, and a similar fate seems to await them once more.

Kickoff Information

Date: 09 September 2019

Time: 00:15 IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal El Molinon, Gijon

Referee: Krzysztof Jakubik

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Spain: W-W-W-W-W

Faroe Islands: L-L-L-L-L

Head-to-head

Spain: 3

Faroe Islands: 0

Draw: 0

Key Players

Dani Ceballos

Ceballos was a fixture in the U21 Euros win for Spain

It's becoming an increasingly puzzling decision by Real Madrid to let go of Dani Ceballos this summer. The Spaniard was the best player at the U21 Euros in the victorious campaign and has followed that by impressive performances in the Arsenal shirt.

Robert Moreno played him on the left against Romania, but in a more central position, Ceballos could be a pivotal fixture in this Spanish side. He is capable of doing a good job in defence while adding real penetration in attack. Regardless of whether Moreno plays a more experimental side or a tested set of players, Ceballos is likely to start.

Rene Joensen

Spain have shown that they can be tested in defence. While Faroes will be more concerned with not conceding, they have a threat going forward. They've only scored three in the 2020 Euro Qualifiers so far, all three coming from different sources. But Rene Joensen had a stellar Nations League campaign with Faroe Islands not too long ago and if he can recapture that form, he may give Spain a thing or two to worry about.

Key Match Facts

Spain have faced Faroe Islands on three occasions in the past and have won all three ties with the aggregate score of 13-4.

Spain have not kept a clean sheet against Faroe Islands in any of their meetings yet.

Match Prediction

Sergio Ramos is now among Spain's all-time top 10 scorers

Faroe Islands have not shown any signs of a potential fighting spirit yet, even if they were to do so against Spain, you'd suspect that Spain have the quality and experience to deal with it. The forward line will be interesting for Spain as Moreno has shown the willingness to try different players.

While Paco Alcacer started the last game, Alvaro Morata could be an interesting candidate as well, he is after all Spain's top-scoring striker of the qualifying campaign with 3 goals (Ramos is the top scorer with 4 goals).

The early signs are that this Spain side will play a more direct brand of football flowing through the likes of Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz, and Isco. It's very likely going to be a question of 'how many' for Spain if all three feature.

Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands