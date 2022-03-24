Spain vs Albania prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Spain are set to play Albania at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Saturday for an international friendly fixture.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Janne Andersson's Sweden in their most recent game. A late second-half goal from Juventus striker Alvaro Morata sealed the deal for Luis Enrique's Spain.

Albania, on the other hand, beat Koldo Alvarez's Andorra 1-0 in their most recent fixture. A second-half penalty from Konyaspor winger Endri Cekici secured the win for Edoardo Reja's Albania.

Spain vs Albania Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage, having won all seven games.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2017, with Spain beating Albania 3-0. First-half goals from attacker Rodrigo Moreno and midfielders Isco and Thiago Alcantara ensured victory for Spain.

Spain form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Albania form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Spain vs Albania Team News

Spain

Spain manager Luis Enrique continues to establish his blueprint on the Spanish national team setup. Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, Atletico Madrid's versatile star Marcos Llorente, Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres and Juventus striker Alvaro Morata have all been included.

Young stars like Barcelona midfielders Pedri and Gavi, Valencia centre-back Hugo Guillamon, Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia and Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino have been named as well. There could be a potential debut for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets have both been excluded from the current squad. Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente is out injured.

Injured: Diego Llorente

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Albania

Albania have named Torino goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, Lazio full-back Elseid Hysaj, Roma centre-back Marash Kumbulla, Spezia striker Rey Manaj and Southampton striker Armando Broja.

There could be potential debuts for Cittadella goalkeeper Elhan Kastrati and Empoli midfielder Kristjan Asllani. Empoli midfielder Nedim Bajrami is out injured.

Injured: Nedim Bajrami

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Albania Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robert Sanchez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Pedri, Carlos Soler, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Albania Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti, Erion Hoxhallari, Odise Roshi, Ylber Ramadani, Amir Abrashi, Kristjan Asllani, Elseid Hysaj, Armando Broja, Sokol Cikalleshi

Spain vs Albania Prediction

Spain, after a disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup, have rediscovered some of their mojo under Luis Enrique's management. Enrique has entrusted young talents like Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo with big responsibilities, while experienced heads like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have done well as well.

Albania, on the other hand, boast in Armando Broja one of the best young players in the Premier League this season. The 20-year old has scored nine goals in all competitions for his club this season.

Fabrizio Romano



“Armando is getting better and better, a very unique player with unique strengths”, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. What a season for Armando Broja. He’s performing at incredible level, scoring goals and showing his skills every single game.“Armando is getting better and better, a very unique player with unique strengths”, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. What a season for Armando Broja. He’s performing at incredible level, scoring goals and showing his skills every single game. 🇦🇱 #SaintsFC“Armando is getting better and better, a very unique player with unique strengths”, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. https://t.co/63t2rq4CgP

Spain will be the favourites.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Albania

