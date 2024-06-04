Spain vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Spain will invite Andorra to the Estadio Nuevo Vivero in an international friendly on Wednesday. The hosts will play Northern Ireland later this week before heading to Germany for UEFA Euro 2024.

The hosts have endured a winless run in two friendlies in 2024 and after suffering a 1-0 loss to Colombia; they held Brazil to a 3-3 draw in their previous outing in March.

Andorra are winless in their last 15 games in all competitions, suffering 11 defeats. They held South Africa to a 1-1 draw in their first game of the year in a friendly in March but lost 1-0 to Bolivia just four days later. They will conclude the ongoing international break with a friendly against Northern Ireland.

Spain vs Andorra Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths just once thus far, with that meeting coming in a friendly in 2004. The hosts registered a comfortable 4-0 home win in that match.

Spain form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Andorra form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Spain vs Andorra Team News

Spain

Aymeric Laporte, Nacho Fernández, Dani Carvajal, and Joselu will join the squad later this week and Luis de la Fuente has 25 players at his disposal at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aymeric Laporte, Nacho Fernández, Dani Carvajal, Joselu

Andorra

The visitors have called up 25 players for this friendly and there are no reported injuries or absentees.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Andorra Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Robin Le Normand, Alex Grimaldo; Martin Zubimendi, Marcos Llorente, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo

Andorra Predicted XI (4-4-2): José Antonio Gomes; Ian Olivera, Marc Vales, Christian García, Max Llovera; Marc Rebés, Joao Da Silva, Èric Vales, Jordi Rubio; Izan Fernández, Aarón Sánchez

Spain vs Andorra Prediction

La Furia Roja have been winless in two games in 2024 thus far, failing to score in the first match and conceding three goals in the second one. They will look to bounce back with a win here and get their UEFA Euro 2024 preparations underway on a positive note.

Tricolors are winless in all competitions since September 2022 and face an uphill battle this week. They have failed to score in seven of their last eight games in all competitions and are likely to struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for Spain and their better squad quality, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Andorra