Spain vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

Spain will welcome Brazil to Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts played their first match of the year against Colombia in a friendly on Friday at London Stadium. They suffered a 1-0 loss as Daniel Muñoz scored his first international goal for Colombia, which helped them register their first-ever triumph over Spain. It was the hosts' first loss after eight consecutive wins.

The visitors locked horns against England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, recording a 1-0 win. Endrick, the 17-year-old prodigy, who is set to join Real Madrid in the summer, scored the match-winner just nine minutes after coming off the bench. It was his first international goal, and he became the youngest male goalscorer for a national team at Wembley.

They returned to winning ways after four games and three consecutive losses, while also keeping their first clean sheet in five games.

Spain vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met nine times in all competitions thus far, meeting just once in the 21st century. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 5-2 in wins with two games ending in draws.

The hosts have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against the visitors in all competitions while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Spain are unbeaten in their last two home friendlies against the visitors and have kept clean sheets in these games.

Brazil have seen conclusive results in their last 10 friendlies, suffering three losses and recording seven wins. Seven games in that period have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 20 friendlies, failing to score three times in that period.

Spain vs Brazil Prediction

La Furia Roja suffered their first loss after eight consecutive wins on Friday and will look to bounce back in this match. They have an unbeaten record at the Santiago Bernabéu since a 4-2 loss to England in 1987. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven games at the venue.

Álvaro Morata is back in training after being absent against Colombia with an illness and is in contention to start here. Rodri remains absent due to personal reasons and is not yet an option for head coach Luis de la Fuente.

Seleção returned to winning ways after three back-to-back losses on Friday and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have scored just four goals in their last six games. They kept just their second clean sheet in 13 games.

Dorival Júnior took charge of the team for the first time and got his reign as the manager underway with a win, thanks to a historic performance by Endrick, who scored his first goal for the senior team.

Brazil have suffered just one loss against the hosts since 1950. Spain have conceded just one goal at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 21st century and are unbeaten at home against the visitors in two friendlies.

With that in mind, the two teams are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Spain 1-1 Brazil

Spain vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrygo to score or assist any time - Yes