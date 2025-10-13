Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Bulgaria lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's Spain side in an important encounter at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced two contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.
Spain vs Bulgaria Preview
Bulgaria are currently rooted to the bottom of Group E in the World Cup qualification standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this year. The away side slumped to a damaging 6-1 defeat at the hands of Turkiye last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Spain, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and have been in excellent form in recent months. La Furia Roja eased past Georgia by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Spain vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Spain have an excellent historical record against Bulgaria and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw. Bulgaria have never been able to defeat Spain in an official encounter on the international stage.
- Spain have lost only one of their last 23 matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.
- Spain have won each of their last three matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal and have scored 11 goals in these games.
- Bulgaria are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Luxembourg in November last year.
Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction
Spain will have to do without Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo this week and have a point to prove going into this game. Mikel Oyarzabal and Yeremy Pino found the back of the net in their previous game and will look to make an impact this week.
Bulgaria have struggled to make an impact over the past year and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Spain 3-1 Bulgaria
Spain vs Bulgaria Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Spain to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes