Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Bulgaria lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's Spain side in an important encounter at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced two contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Ad

Spain vs Bulgaria Preview

Bulgaria are currently rooted to the bottom of Group E in the World Cup qualification standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this year. The away side slumped to a damaging 6-1 defeat at the hands of Turkiye last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and have been in excellent form in recent months. La Furia Roja eased past Georgia by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Spain vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have an excellent historical record against Bulgaria and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw. Bulgaria have never been able to defeat Spain in an official encounter on the international stage.

Spain have lost only one of their last 23 matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

Spain have won each of their last three matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal and have scored 11 goals in these games.

Bulgaria are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Luxembourg in November last year.

Ad

Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction

Spain will have to do without Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo this week and have a point to prove going into this game. Mikel Oyarzabal and Yeremy Pino found the back of the net in their previous game and will look to make an impact this week.

Bulgaria have struggled to make an impact over the past year and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Bulgaria

Spain vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More