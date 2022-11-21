Spain vs Costa Rica Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 11 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Costa Rica lock horns with Luis Enrique's Spain side in an important clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Spain have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Costa Rica have improved in recent weeks and did manage to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory against Nigeria last week. The CONCACAF outfit are a seasoned World Cup team and can pull off an upset on their day.

Spain have named a young squad for their FIFA World Cup campaign and have become a formidable force under Luis Enrique. The Spaniards have flattered to deceive in the competition after their 2010 triumph and have a point to prove this year.

Selección Española de Fútbol @SEFutbol Si esto no consigue ponerte pone la piel de gallina, nada lo hará.



🪄 Fue un momento tan MÁGICO que se nos quedó grabado en el cerebro, en el corazón y 𝐻𝐴𝑆𝑇𝐴 𝐸𝑁 𝐿𝐴 𝑃𝐼𝐸𝐿.



¿Y si... volvemos a vivir



#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 Si esto no consigue ponerte pone la piel de gallina, nada lo hará.🪄 Fue un momento tan MÁGICO que se nos quedó grabado en el cerebro, en el corazón y 𝐻𝐴𝑆𝑇𝐴 𝐸𝑁 𝐿𝐴 𝑃𝐼𝐸𝐿.¿Y si... volvemos a vivir #ElGolDeTodos 😜 Si esto no consigue ponerte pone la piel de gallina, nada lo hará.🪄 Fue un momento tan MÁGICO que se nos quedó grabado en el cerebro, en el corazón y 𝐻𝐴𝑆𝑇𝐴 𝐸𝑁 𝐿𝐴 𝑃𝐼𝐸𝐿.⚽️ ¿Y si... volvemos a vivir #ElGolDeTodos?#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 https://t.co/RnDDJVhZV7

Spain vs Costa Rica Head-To-Head Record

Spain have an excellent record against Costa Rica and have won two out of the three matches that have been played between the two teams. Costa Rica have never defeated Spain in an official fixture and have a tough task on their hands this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in an international friendly in 2017 and ended in a comfortable 5-0 victory for Spain. Costa Rica were thoroughly outplayed on the day and cannot afford a similar debacle in this fixture.

Spain form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Costa Rica form guide: W-W-D-W-W

FIFA Media @fifamedia



ESP CRC



VAR: Abdulla AL-MARRI

AVAR: Muhammad BIN JAHARI

Offside VAR: Bruno PIRES

Support VAR: Tomasz KWIATKOWSKI



2/2 Match officials designations @FIFAWorldCup - Group E - 23 November 2022, Al Thumama StadiumESPCRCVAR: Abdulla AL-MARRIAVAR: Muhammad BIN JAHARIOffside VAR: Bruno PIRESSupport VAR: Tomasz KWIATKOWSKI2/2 Match officials designations @FIFAWorldCup - Group E - 23 November 2022, Al Thumama StadiumESP🇪🇸🆚CRC🇨🇷VAR: Abdulla AL-MARRI 🇶🇦AVAR: Muhammad BIN JAHARI 🇸🇬Offside VAR: Bruno PIRES 🇧🇷Support VAR: Tomasz KWIATKOWSKI 🇵🇱2/2 https://t.co/ZRHXzlDufJ

Spain vs Costa Rica: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Spain have scored nine goals in their three matches against Costa Rica so far but have kept only one clean sheet during this period. Their previous victory came with a 5-0 scoreline, with Alvaro Morata finding the back of the net.

Costa Rica have qualified for the FIFA World Cup five times in the past. The only time they missed out on the competition in the 21st century was in 2010, when Spain lifted the trophy.

Ferran Torres was Spain's most prolific goalscorer during their qualifying campaign and scored four goals in the build-up to the World Cup. The Barcelona winger also took 19 shots in the campaign - more than any of his teammates.

Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz has made eight appearances at the FIFA World Cup and is set to break Christian Bolanos' record of nine appearances for the country in this year's competition.

Costa Rica have scored seven of their 19 goals in the FIFA World Cup with headers - only Ivory Coast have a higher percentage of goals scored in this manner in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes