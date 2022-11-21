Spain vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd November 2022

Spain kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign with an important fixture this week as they take on Costa Rica in a Group E clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Spain vs Costa Rica Preview

Costa Rica finished in fourth place in their CONCACAF qualification campaign and picked up a crucial victory against New Zealand to qualify for the World Cup. The Central American outfit eased past Nigeria by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will need to work hard to pull off a similar result in this match.

Spain, on the other hand, topped their group in their qualification campaign and have named a young squad for the World Cup. La Furia Roja have thrived under Luis Enrique and eased past Jordan by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game.

Spain vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have an impressive record against Costa Rica and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Spain have never played against Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup and are unbeaten in their three friendlies against the CONCACAF side.

The three previous games between the two teams have produced a total of 12 goals - an average of four goals per game.

Spain have qualified for their 16th World Cup and their 12th in a row - only Brazil, Argentina, and Germany have longer active streaks in this regard.

Spain's World Cup triumph in 2010 was the only time in 13 attempts that the Iberian giants have managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Spain have scored 99 goals in the FIFA World Cup and could score their 100th this week - their first-ever World Cup goal was scored in 1934.

Spain vs Costa Rica Prediction

Spain have managed their transition admirably under Luis Enrique and now find themselves blessed with a new generation of technically-gifted players. The European giants have named one of the youngest squads in the tournament and will want their starlets to prove their mettle this year.

Costa Rica have held their fair share of big names at bay in the past but have a mountain to climb in this group. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game with a degree of comfort.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Costa Rica

Spain vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

