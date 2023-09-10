Spain vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Spain will welcome Cyprus to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts continued their fine form after winning the UEFA Nations League in June and recorded an impressive 7-1 away win at Georgia on Friday. Álvaro Morata bagged a hat-trick but his prolific outing was outshone by a debut goal from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who is now the youngest player to make an appearance for La Roja and their youngest goalscorer as well.

The visitors' poor form in the competition continued on Saturday as they suffered a 3-0 home loss to Scotland, conceding three goals in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Spain vs Cyprus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times in all competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with seven wins.

Interestingly, all meetings between them have taken place in the European qualifiers. They last met in the Euro 2000 qualifiers, with Spain recording a comfortable 8-0 home win.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their eight meetings against the hosts and have conceded at least four goals in four games in that period.

The visitors have conceded 11 goals in four games in the qualifying campaign thus far, with only Gibraltar, North Macedonia, San Marino, and Liechtenstein conceding more.

The hosts have recorded four wins in their last five outings, suffering just one defeat. The visitors are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering four defeats.

The hosts have won their last 23 home games in European qualifiers, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Spain vs Cyprus Prediction

La Furia Roja have suffered just one defeat in their last 21 matches in the European qualifiers. They produced a remarkable performance in their match against Georgia and will be looking to continue that form in this home match.

They have a perfect home record against the visitors, scoring 26 goals while conceding in just four games. With that in mind, they are strong favorites in this match.

Cyprus have struggled recently, suffering four defeats in their last five games. They have suffered defeats in their last seven away games in European qualifiers and are likely to struggle in this match as well.

Considering the hosts' dominance against the visitors and their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Spain 3-0 Cyprus

Spain vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ferran Torres to score or assist any time - Yes