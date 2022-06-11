Spain vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches as Spain take on Czech Republic on Sunday. Spain are the better team on paper and are the favourites to win this game.

Czech Republic are in third place in their group at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Portugal this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, are in second place in Group 2 and are yet to hit their peak this year. La Furia Roja edged Switzerland to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Spain vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Spain have an excellent record against Czech Republic and have won four of the six matches played between the two teams. Czech Republic have never defeated Spain and will look to create history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last week and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Spain form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Czech Republic form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Spain vs Czech Republic Team News

Spain have an impressive squad

Spain

Aymeric Laporte is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of the encounter. David de Gea has not been selected and will not feature in the game.

Injured: Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David de Gea

Czech Republic need to be at their best

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. The Czechs will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: Patrik Schick, Tomas Petrasek

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Spain vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta

Spain vs Czech Republic Prediction

Spain have blown hot and cold in the UEFA Nations League so far but have one of the most talented squads in the competition at their disposal. The likes of Gavi and Ferran Torres have played important roles in the side and will need to step up in this match.

Czech Republic have been an admirable outfit this season and will need to work hard in this fixture. Spain are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Czech Republic

