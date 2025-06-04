The UEFA Nations League features a semifinal this week as France lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's Spain side in a crucial encounter at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on Thursday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Spain vs France Preview

France finished at the top of Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Les Bleus defeated Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinals and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group 4 in the league table and have been in excellent form over the past year. La Furia Roja edged past the Netherlands in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Spain vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have a good historical record against France on the international stage and have won 17 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to France's 13 victories.

In official competitions, however, France hold a firm upper hand over Spain and have won six out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spain's three victories.

The previous game between the two teams in major international competitions took place in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Spain.

Spain are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Colombia in March last year.

France have won only two of their last four matches in the UEFA Nations League, with their two victories during this period coming against Croatia and Italy.

Spain vs France Prediction

Spain have shown tremendous growth under Luis de la Fuente and will look to add another feather to their cap in the UEFA Nations League this year. Lamine Yamal has been sensational for both club and country over the past year and will look to make his mark this week.

France are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will be up against a strong outfit on Thursday. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 France

Spain vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More