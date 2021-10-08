Spain vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League Final 2021

The UEFA Nations League features an exciting final this weekend as Spain take on France at the San Siro on Sunday. The two European heavyweights have been impressive in recent months and will want to win this game.

Spain have excelled under Luis Enrique this year and have a unique mix of youth and experience in their squad at the moment. La Furia Roja eased past Italy in the semi-finals and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

France, on the other hand, pulled off a stunning second-half comeback against Belgium earlier this week and are in impressive form at the moment. Les Bleus have flattered to deceive this year and have a point to prove in this match.

B/R Football @brfootball Spain vs. France. The UEFA Nations League final is set 🍿 Spain vs. France. The UEFA Nations League final is set 🍿 https://t.co/Q9dTO7VUdg

Spain vs France Head-to-Head

Spain have a good record against France and have won 16 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. France have managed 12 victories against Spain and will want to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Spain. France have improved over the years and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Spain form guide: W-W-W-L-L

France form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Spain vs France Team News

Spain have a point to prove

Spain

Pedri, Marcos Llorente, and Brais Mendez are injured at the moment and have not been included in the squad. Gavi was excellent on debut against Italy this week and is set to be given another opportunity in this fixture.

Injured: Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Brais Mendez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

France need to win this game

France

Lucas Digne picked up a hamstring injury against Belgium and is not available for this match. N'Golo Kante has not been included in the squad and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Lucas Digne

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: N'Golo Kante

Spain vs France Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Sergio Reguilon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres

Squawka News @SquawkaNews UEFA Nations League final:Teams: Spain vs France

Date: 10th October, 2021

Venue: San Siro 🏟Clash of two heavyweights. 💪 UEFA Nations League final:Teams: Spain vs France

Date: 10th October, 2021

Venue: San Siro 🏟Clash of two heavyweights. 💪 https://t.co/kvLxsjkdM0

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane; Theo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Aurelien Tchouameni, Paul Pogba; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzeman, Kylian Mbappe

Spain vs France Prediction

France were defensively poor in the first half against Belgium and have a few issues to address going into this game. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe were impressive in the semi-finals and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Also Read

Spain have grown in stature under Luis Enrique and will be intent on dominating this game. Luis Enrique's charges exceeded expectations against Italy and could potentially pull off a positive result in this match.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 France

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi