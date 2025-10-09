Spain vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2025

The World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Georgia lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's Spain side in an important clash at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Spain vs Georgia Preview
Georgia are currently in second place in Group E of the World Cup qualification standings and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The away side eased past Bulgaria by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Spain, on the other hand, are at the top of their group in the qualification table and have been in excellent form this year. La Furia Roja thrashed Turkiye by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Spain vs Georgia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Spain have an excellent record against Georgia and have won seven out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Georgia's paltry one victory.
- Spain have won four out of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties at the hands of Portugal in the UEFA Nations League in June this year.
- Spain have won each of their last two matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal and have scored an impressive nine goals in the process.
- Georgia have lost only one of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin against Turkiye in a World Cup qualifier last month.
Spain vs Georgia Prediction
Spain have thrived under Luis de la Fuente this year but will have to do without Lamine Yamal this week. The likes of Mikel Merino and Ferran Torres have been impressive on the international stage and will look to make their mark in this fixture.
Georgia have punched above their weight over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Spain 3-1 Georgia
Spain vs Georgia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Spain to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes