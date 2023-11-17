Spain vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Spain will invite Georgia to the Estadio José Zorrilla in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Saturday.

The hosts are assured of a place in the main event next year, irrespective of the outcome of this match. They are at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points and will look to finish their campaign as the table toppers.

They made it five wins in a row in the qualifiers on Thursday as first-half goals from Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Joselu helped them ease past Cyprus.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games in the qualifiers and held Scotland to a 2-2 draw on Thursday. Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia bagged a brace but Lawrence Shankland's injury-time equalizer helped Scotland to take home a hard-earned point from the match.

Spain vs Georgia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions thus far with just one of the meetings coming in European qualifiers. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with five wins to their name and just one game has gone the visitors' way.

The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, including an impressive 7-1 win for the hosts in the reverse fixture.

Spain have the second-best attacking record in the qualifiers thus far, scoring 22 goals in seven games. They also have a decent defensive record, conceding just four goals in that period.

Georgia have a respectable goal tally of 11 in the qualifiers but have shipped in 15 goals.

Interestingly, the visitors' only win against the hosts in this fixture came in their away game in a friendly in 2016.

Spain vs Georgia Prediction

La Furia Roja head into the match on a seven-game winning run across all competitions and are strong favorites. They have won their last 25 home games in European qualifiers, a run that goes all the way back to 2003. They have kept clean sheets in 11 of their last 12 home games in the qualifiers and should be able to enjoy a strong outing.

Oyarzabal, who scored and assisted in the win over Cyprus, has picked up a thigh strain and has left the training camp. Luis de la Fuente is not expected to name any replacement for the player, as the hosts have good squad depth as it is.

The Crusaders have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, recording two wins. They are assured a spot in the playoffs, so the outcome of the match does not have any major significance for them. They are expected to build on their current form and put up a strong fight.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record against the visitors and impressive run in European qualifiers, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Georgia

Spain vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álex Grimaldo to score or assist any time - Yes