Spain vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain are set to play Georgia at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Janne Andersson's Sweden yesterday. Goals from Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Krasnodar winger Viktor Claesson sealed the deal for Sweden. Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler scored the consolation goal for Spain.

Georgia, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Bernard Challandes' Kosovo yesterday. A first-half goal from Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi secured the win for Kosovo.

Spain vs Georgia Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and lost one.

👂 Hear those cheers? 🥳



🇸🇪 That's Sweden celebrating a famous win over Spain - La Roja's first defeat in #WCQ since 1993 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sAwEues7Dk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 2, 2021

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Spain beating Georgia 2-1. Second-half goals from Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres and RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo ensured victory for Spain. Talented young Rubin Kazan winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the consolation goal for Georgia, who had OH Leuven winger Levan Shengelia sent off late in the second-half.

Spain form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Georgia form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Spain vs Georgia Team News

Spain

Spain have rested a few of their Euro 2020 stars. Manager Luis Enrique has included Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, the Atletico Madrid duo of Marcos Llorente and Koke as well as Juventus striker Alvaro Morata in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The likes of Villarreal centre-back Raul Albiol, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez have been included as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Georgia

Meanwhile, Georgia boss Willy Sagnol has named Slovan Bratislava centre-back Guram Kashia, Gil Vicente midfielder Giorgi Aburjania and Metz striker Georges Mikautadze in the squad.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Wolfsberger AC centre-back Luka Lochoshvili and the Dinamo Batumi duo of Vladimer Mamuchashvili and Sandro Altunashvili could all earn their debut caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Georgia Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robert Sanchez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Inigo Martinez, Aymeric Laporte, Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Adama Traore

🇪🇸 Carlos Soler scores 5 minutes into his international debut ⚽️#WCQ pic.twitter.com/JPF9B7R8eP — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 2, 2021

Georgia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili, Grigol Chabradze, Guram Kashia, Davit Khocholava, Irakli Azarovi, Jaba Kankava, Giorgi Aburjania, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili, Valeri Qazaishvili, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Kvilitaia

Spain vs Georgia Prediction

Spain enjoyed a good Euro 2020 campaign, and manager Luis Enrique has done well with the national team. They might not possess the incredible talent pool of previous years, but Spain are still a force to be reckoned with.

Georgia, on the other hand, have some hugely experienced players like Guram Kashia and Jaba Kankava. Young winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is not in the current squad due to an injury, is highly regarded and has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Spain should win here.

Prediction: Spain 3-0 Georgia

Edited by Abhinav Anand