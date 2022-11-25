Spain vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features a clash between two of Europe's biggest teams this weekend as Germany lock horns with Luis Enrique's impressive Spain side in a Group E match at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.
Spain vs Germany Preview
Germany came into the 2022 World Cup as bonafide contenders to win the competition but were stunned by a shock 2-1 defeat against Japan in their first game. Die Mannschaft have an array of lethal players in their ranks and will need to mount an immediate recovery this weekend.
Spain kicked their World Cup campaign off with a brilliant 7-0 victory against Costa Rica and have thrived under Luis Enrique. La Furia Roja are currently at the top of their group and could potentially secure their place in the knock-outs with a victory in this fixture.
Spain vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Germany have a slight edge over Spain and have won nine out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spain's eight victories.
- Spain have played against Germany on four occasions in the World Cup. Their previous meeting in the competition in 2010 saw Spain secure a 1-0 semi-final victory and eventually lift the trophy.
- Germany have won only one of their last seven matches against Spain in all competitions, with their previous victory against La Furia Roja coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 2014.
- Germany have lost three of their last four games at the FIFA World Cup - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 games preceding this run in the competition.
- Spain's 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in their opening game of the World Cup was their biggest victory in the history of the competition.
- Germany have lost their opening game in both the 2018 and the 2022 World Cups - they have suffered defeat in their first game of the competition only once in their 18 previous appearances.
Spain vs Germany Prediction
Germany were impressive in the first half against Japan but succumbed to a massive upset on the day. Die Mannschaft could find themselves becoming one of the first big names to exit the competition and cannot afford another poor result in this match.
Spain were at their clinical best against a relatively poor Costa Rica side but will likely meet their match in Germany. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Spain 1-1 Germany
Spain vs Germany Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Germany to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes
