Spain vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features a clash between two of Europe's biggest teams this weekend as Germany lock horns with Luis Enrique's impressive Spain side in a Group E match at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Spain vs Germany Preview

Germany came into the 2022 World Cup as bonafide contenders to win the competition but were stunned by a shock 2-1 defeat against Japan in their first game. Die Mannschaft have an array of lethal players in their ranks and will need to mount an immediate recovery this weekend.

Spain kicked their World Cup campaign off with a brilliant 7-0 victory against Costa Rica and have thrived under Luis Enrique. La Furia Roja are currently at the top of their group and could potentially secure their place in the knock-outs with a victory in this fixture.

OptaJean @OptaJean



🥇Spain v Costa Rica today - 537

🥈Germany v Japan today - 422

🥉Spain v Russia in 2018 - 395



Tiki-taka. 537 - Most successful passes in the 1st half of a World Cup game (since 1966) :🥇Spain v Costa Rica today - 537🥈Germany v Japan today - 422🥉Spain v Russia in 2018 - 395Tiki-taka. #ESPCRC 537 - Most successful passes in the 1st half of a World Cup game (since 1966) :🥇Spain v Costa Rica today - 537🥈Germany v Japan today - 422🥉Spain v Russia in 2018 - 395Tiki-taka. #ESPCRC https://t.co/QKbG4doCzE

Spain vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have a slight edge over Spain and have won nine out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spain's eight victories.

Spain have played against Germany on four occasions in the World Cup. Their previous meeting in the competition in 2010 saw Spain secure a 1-0 semi-final victory and eventually lift the trophy.

Germany have won only one of their last seven matches against Spain in all competitions, with their previous victory against La Furia Roja coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 2014.

Germany have lost three of their last four games at the FIFA World Cup - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 games preceding this run in the competition.

Spain's 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in their opening game of the World Cup was their biggest victory in the history of the competition.

Germany have lost their opening game in both the 2018 and the 2022 World Cups - they have suffered defeat in their first game of the competition only once in their 18 previous appearances.

Spain vs Germany Prediction

Germany were impressive in the first half against Japan but succumbed to a massive upset on the day. Die Mannschaft could find themselves becoming one of the first big names to exit the competition and cannot afford another poor result in this match.

Spain were at their clinical best against a relatively poor Costa Rica side but will likely meet their match in Germany. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Spain 1-1 Germany

Spain vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Germany to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 6 votes