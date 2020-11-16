Spain vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Germany travel to Spain for a UEFA Nations League tie at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday evening, in what is virtually a knockout game to decide who qualifies for the final stages of the competition.

In Group A4, Germany are currently a point ahead of Spain at the top of the pile, with Ukraine three points behind Die Mannschaft.

Spain managed only a draw against Switzerland on Saturday night, in an eventful game in Basel. Sergio Ramos missed two penalties for Spain, on a night when he became the most capped male European footballer.

Gerard Moreno's late equaliser, though, salvaged a point for La Roja against a ten-man Switzerland side, who saw Nico Elvedi get sent off after Remo Freuler had put them ahead in the first half.

Germany leapfrogged the Spaniards in the group standings on Saturday, with a comfortable win over Ukraine in Leipzig. Roman Yaremchuk had put the visitors ahead, but Leroy Sane equalised soon after that, and Timo Werner scored a brace to give the Germans the win.

Spain vs Germany Head-to-Head

These two teams have played each other 24 times before, with Germany winning nine and Spain winning seven of those games. Eight draws have been played by these two teams before.

The last game between these two sides was played in Stuttgart in September, when a late Jose Gaya equaliser salvaged a point for Luis Enrique's team.

Spain form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Germany form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Spain vs Germany Team News

Jose Gaya is still doubtful after a head injury suffered in the friendly against the Netherlands last week. Gerard Moreno could come into the starting XI, after only making a substitute appearance against Switzerland. The midfield could also see the likes of Rodri and Sergio Canales being given starts.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Ansu Fati, Rodrigo Moreno

Doubtful: Jose Gaya

Suspended: None

For Germany, Jonas Hoffman and Robin Gosens remain doubtful starters. Julian Brandt could come into the midfield to add more guile, in addition to the explosive pace that Germany have in their front three.

Injured: Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schulz, Jonas Hoffman

Doubtful: Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Spain vs Germany Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz; Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Julian Brandt; Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

Spain vs Germany Prediction

Spain have been playing some excellent football under Luis Enrique, but have been guilty of being too wasteful in front of goal.

The Germans are still not at their impregnable best, so Spain will get chances to score. We are predicting a narrow win to take La Roja through to the knockout rounds of the Nations League

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Germany