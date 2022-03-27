Spain vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Spain host Iceland at the Riazor in A Coruña on Tuesday for an international friendly.

La Roja are looking to extend their winning run to four games, having also beaten Albania 2-1 earlier this week in another friendly.

With the World Cup spot long secured, Luis Enrique's side have some breathing room this month before the UEFA Nations League in June followed by the Qatar showpiece.

Iceland, meanwhile, failed spectacularly in their pursuit of a second consecutive World Cup appearance after finishing second from bottom in Group J.

Strakarnir okkar won only twice and collected just nine points but have now set their sights on the 2024 Euros, for which they can boost qualification with an impressive Nations League campaign later this year.

However, it would require a serious upturn in form, with the Scandinavian outfit winning just once in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Spain vs Iceland Head-To-Head

There have been nine previous clashes between the sides, with Spain winning six times and losing to Iceland just once - a 2-0 defeat in a Euro 1992 qualifier.

Since then, two of their three clashes have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in Iceland in September 2007, their last encounter.

Knattspyrnusambandið @footballiceland It was a good, strong game vs our Finnish brothers @Huuhkajat in Murcia lans night. Now onto the next one, vs @SeFutbol in the Riazor stadium in Coruna on Tuesday. #fyririsland It was a good, strong game vs our Finnish brothers @Huuhkajat in Murcia lans night. Now onto the next one, vs @SeFutbol in the Riazor stadium in Coruna on Tuesday. #fyririsland https://t.co/D7fsDgG0Ib

Spain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Iceland Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Spain vs Iceland Team News

Spain

Despite beating Albania in their last clash, La Roja could make a few changes in their starting XI.

Dani Olmo could slot into the wings, replacing Pablo Sarabia, with Koke coming in place of Rodri in central midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland

Albert Guðmundsson is aiming for his 30th cap with the Strakarnir okkar, while Andri Guðjohnsen could revitalize their attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spain vs Iceland Predicted XI

Spain (4-3-3): David Raya; Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Marcos Alonso; Gavi, Koke, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo.

Iceland (4-3-3): Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson; Alfons Sampsted, Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, Daníel Leo Grétarsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon; Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Þórir Jóhann Helgason; Arnór Sigurðsson, Andri Guðjohnsen, Jón Daði Böðvarsson.

Spain vs Iceland Prediction

Iceland, despite all their struggles, can be a mean outfit to play against but Spain have an amazing squad depth which could see them come away victorious once again. We expect a comfortable victory for Spain.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Iceland

