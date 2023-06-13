Spain vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2023

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Spain lock horns with Roberto Mancini's Italy side in a semi-final encounter at De Grolsch Veste on Thursday.

Spain vs Italy Preview

Italy were impressive in the group stages of the UEFA Nations League and got the better of England and Germany in Group 3. The Azzurri eased past Malta by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Spain have also improved in recent months and narrowly edged Portugal to finish at the top of their group. La Furia Roja slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Scotland in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Spain vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have a good record against Italy and have won 13 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Italy's 10 victories.

Spain have lost only two of their last 10 matches against Italy in all competitions, with their previous defeat against the Azzurri coming on penalties at the Euros in 2021.

Spain have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin against Norway in March this year.

Three of the last four matches between the two teams have witnessed both teams scoring goals, with the only clean sheet during this period kept by Spain in a 3-0 victory in 2017.

Italy have won only two of their last four matches in all competitions, losing games against England and Austria during this period.

Spain vs Italy Prediction

Spain have been in impressive form over the past year and have begun to put together a new generation of talent. La Furia Roja face a daunting test this week and have a point to prove going into this match.

Italy can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on winning the UEFA Nations League this year. Spain are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Italy

Spain vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Italy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

