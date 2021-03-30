Spain vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain host Kosovo in their third match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Wednesday night.

Spain are currently second in the group after two games, with four points. They drew 1-1 against Greece in the opener, before struggling to a 2-1 win against Georgia on Sunday night.

They were 1-0 down and were heading for another shock result before turning things around in the second half.

Ferran Torres equalized midway through the second half. Spain then had to wait until stoppage time for the winner, which was scored by Dani Olmo with a shot from distance.

Kosovo, on the other hand, have lost the only game that they have played so far. On Sunday night, they were beaten 3-0 by Sweden.

Bernard Berisha was sent off late in the game, after Ludwig Augustinsson, Alexander Isak and Sebastian Larsson had made sure of the points for the Swedes.

Spain vs Kosovo Head-to-Head

Spain and Kosovo have never faced each other in a competitive international fixture before this encounter.

Spain vs Kosovo Team News

Spain

La Roja are expected to have Gerard Moreno back to play up front. Dani Olmo is also expected to play from the start. Captain Sergio Ramos should return to the heart of the defense.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Kosovo

Bernard Berisha is suspended after his red card against Sweden. Valon Berisha and Bersant Celina are unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Injured: None

Suspended: Bernard Berisha

Unavailable: Bersant Celina, Valon Berisha

Spain vs Kosovo Predicted XIs

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Koke, Thiago Alcantara; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samir Ujkani; Florent Hadergjonaj, Mergim Vojvoda, Fidan Aliti, Benjamin Kololli; Idriz Voca, Hekuran Kryeziu; Milot Rashica, Besar Halimi, Arber Zeneli; Vedat Muriqi

Spain vs Kosovo Prediction

Spain need to up their game after two underwhelming displays so far. Luis Enrique is set to bring some big-hitters, like Ramos and Thiago Alcantara, into the starting XI for this game. With that in mind, La Roja are certain to have the upper hand at the start of the game.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Spain against visiting Kosovo.

Prediction: Spain 4-0 Kosovo