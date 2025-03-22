Spain vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2025

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Spain take on the Netherlands in an important encounter at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg and have a point to prove this weekend.

Spain vs Netherlands Preview

Spain finished at the top of Group 4 in the UEFA Nations League standings and have been in excellent form so far this year. La Furia Roja were held to a draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished in second place in Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League table and have been fairly impressive this season. The Oranje have blown hot and cold in recent months but gave a good account of themselves in the reverse fixture.

Spain vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands have a good historical record against Spain and have won six out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spain's four victories.

Spain are unbeaten in their last 17 matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their previous such defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Colombia in March last year.

Spain are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Netherlands in all competitions and have played out draws in their last two such games, with their previous such defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 2010.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last three matches in the UEFA Nations League but have played out draws in two of these games, with their previous such defeat coming against Germany last year.

Spain vs Netherlands Prediction

Spain have an excellent young squad at their disposal and have come into their own over the past year. The likes of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

The Netherlands have been a robust unit in this edition of the UEFA Nations League but will be up against a dangerous outfit. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Netherlands

Spain vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

