Spain vs Northern Ireland Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

Spain pick up the pace with their preparations for Euro 2024 as they lock horns with an impressive Northern Ireland side in an interesting clash at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Northern Ireland finished in fifth place in the UEFA Euroa qualification standings and have not been at their best in recent months. The away side edged Scotland to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, topped their group in the UEFA Euro qualifiers and have managed their transition period admirably. La Furia Roja thrashed Andorra by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Spain vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head

Spain have an impressive historical record against Northern Ireland and have won 10 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams. Northern Ireland have managed two victories against Spain and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

Spain form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Northern Ireland form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Spain vs Northern Ireland Team News

Spain

Lamine Yamal has been included in the squad and is expected to partner with the likes of Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata in the final third. Ayoze Perez found the back of the net against Andorra but is unlikely to find a place in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Northern Ireland

The likes of Pierce Charles and Aaron Donnelly could make their debuts for Northern Ireland in this fixture. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Vivian, Grimaldo; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (5-4-1): Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Ballard, Jonny Evans, Toal, Spencer; Bradley, McCann, Charles, Price; Magennis

Spain vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Spain have a young squad at their disposal and will be intent on gaining valuable experience from these friendly matches. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Northern Ireland have their work cut out for them this week and have a point to prove on Saturday. Spain are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Northern Ireland