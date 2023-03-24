Spain vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

The UEFA Euro qualifiers feature another round of matches this weekend as Norway lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's Spain side in an important clash at the La Rosaleda on Saturday.

Spain vs Norway Preview

Norway have made massive strides in international football over the past year and will be intent on securing qualification for the Euros. The Scandinavian outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Finland in November last year and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, are in the midst of yet another transition at the moment and have replaced Luis Enrique with Luis de la Fuente as the head coach. La Furia Roja were stunned by Morocco in the World Cup last year and will need to make amends in their qualification campaign.

Spain vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have a good historical record against Norway and have won five out of the eight matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Norway's one victory.

Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup last year and have now failed to secure qualification for a major international tournament in over 23 years.

Since their sensational 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in the World Cup last year, Spain have scored only two goals from open play in their three matches.

Norway have also failed to make the most of their prolific forward line and have scored only four goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

Spain were unbeaten in their previous Euro qualification campaign and managed to win eight of their 10 matches, scoring an impressive 31 goals in the process.

Spain vs Norway Prediction

Spain have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to make the start of their new era on a positive note. With Pedri unavailable for selection this weekend, the likes of Gavi and Dani Ceballos will need to step up and shoulder the team's creative responsibility.

Norway can pack a punch on their day but will have to do without Erling Haaland this month. Spain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Norway

Spain vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Spain to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score - Yes

