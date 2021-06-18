Spain vs Poland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 24 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with another set of important group matches this weekend as Spain lock horns with Poland at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday. Both teams made poor starts to their campaigns and will need to step up in this fixture.

Poland face an uphill battle to qualify for the knock-outs this year and slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Slovakia last week. The Poles have plenty of talent in their ranks and will need to be at their best against a strong opponent on Saturday.

Spain were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Sweden in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Luis Enrique's Spanish Armada lacked precision against the Swedes and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Spain vs Poland Head-to-Head

Spain have a predictably exceptional record against Poland and have won eight out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams. Poland have managed only one victory against Spain and will have to play out of their skins in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2010 and ended in an astonishing 6-0 victory for Spain. Poland struggled to cope with La Furia Roja on the day and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Spain form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Poland form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Spain vs Poland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Lewandowski is an exceptional goalscorer

Robert Lewandowski is unsurprisingly Poland's leading goalscorer of all time and has scored an impressive 66 goals for his country. The Bayern Munich striker was a part of Poland's 6-0 defeat against Spain over a decade ago and will want to avenge his side's defeat this weekend.

Spain have been undefeated against Poland for an astonishing 41 years and have scored a total of 27 goals in the 10 matches played between the two teams. The Spaniards have secured memorable victories in this fixture but will likely have their work cut out for them in this game.

Pedri has already broken several records with Barcelona this season and has now added a Spanish feather to his cap by becoming the youngest player to represent the country in Euro history. The prodigious midfielder was one of his side's better players against Sweden and might be given another opportunity against Poland.

Alongside Germany, Spain are the most successful team at the Euros and have won the competition a total of three times. Two of these victories were secured by Spain's golden generation in 2008 and 2012 and Luis Enrique will hope that his new-look squad can emulate its predecessors this year.

