Spain vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Spain and Poland are set to clash at the Estadio de La Cartuja in their second Group E fixture of UEFA Euro 2020. Both teams will be looking to secure all three points after failing to win their opening games of the tournament.

Spain had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Sweden in their opening game. La Furia Roja will be rueing missed opportunities against the Scandinavian side, as they were dominant throughout the game. Luis Enrique is certain to make a few changes to the squad to make sure that doesn't happen against Poland on Saturday.

Poland, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Slovakia in their opening fixture. Paulo Sousa's side will need to massively improve on their performance if they are to get anything out of their clash against Spain.

Both sides will need a win in order to improve their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament, and that is sure to make for an exciting match-up.

Spain vs Poland Head-to-Head

Spain are overwhelmingly the favorites based on their head-to-head record against Poland. They have won eight of the previous ten meetings between the two sides, with Poland only winning one.

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly back in 2010, with Spain demolishing Poland 6-0 on the night.

Spain Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Poland Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W

Spain vs Poland Team News

Grzegorz Krychowiak will be a huge miss for Poland

Spain

Luis Enrique will have a relatively full strength team to choose from on Sunday as Spain came away from their draw against Sweden without any new injuries.

Sergio Busquets is still a doubt for the game, having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Busquets

Suspended: None

Poland

Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off in the loss to Slovakia and will miss the game on Sunday.

Apart from that, Paulo Sousa will have a full strength team to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Grzegorz Krychowiak

Spain vs Poland Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente; Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno

Poland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich; Kamil Jozwiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Lewandowski

Spain vs Poland Prediction

Spain should win the game given the difference in quality between the two sides, but they will find it difficult to keep Robert Lewandowski quiet for long.

We predict a tight game with Spain coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Poland

