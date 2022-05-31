Spain vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Spain are set to play Portugal at the Estadio Benito Villamarín on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Arnar Vioarsson's Iceland in their most recent game. Braces from Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Sporting CP attacker Pablo Sarabia and a goal from Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino secured the win for Luis Enrique's Spain.

Portugal, on the other hand, beat Blagoja Milevski's North Macedonia 2-0 in their most recent fixture. A brace from Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes sealed the deal for Fernando Santos' Portugal.

Spain vs Portugal Head-to-Head

In 38 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost six and drawn 15.

The two countries last faced each other last year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Spain form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Portugal form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Spain vs Portugal Team News

Spain do not lack talent. Manager Luis Enrique has called up Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, experienced Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, Manchester City star Rodri and the Barcelona attacking duo of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has not been included in the squad, while Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is out injured.

Injured: Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal have named a star-studded squad too. Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, the Manchester United duo of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Danilo Pereira and AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa and Braga centre-back David Carmo. Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias is out injured.

Injured: Ruben Dias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Portugal Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Domingos Duarte, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Spain vs Portugal Prediction

Spain have established a clear identity under the management of Luis Enrique, with players like Unai Simon, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres finding sustained gametime under the former Barcelona boss' tutelage. They have done well in recent years, and will hope to build on those performances, with the World Cup fast approaching.

Portugal, on the other hand, do not lack talent; however, their continued reliance on ageing names could create problems in the long-run. The likes of Pepe, Jose Fonte, Joao Moutinho and even Cristiano Ronaldo continue to form the core of this Portugal side, and there is a need to focus more on young stars like Rafael Leao, Joao Felix and Vitinha.

A close game, but Spain should edge past Portugal.

Prediction: Spain 1-0 Portugal

