Spain vs Russia: 3 reasons why Spain got knocked out

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH51-ESP-RUS

Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass. Pass.

That's all there was in this game was. Spain completed over 1000 passes today vs Russia but managed to get as many goals as the host nation – one.

La Furia Roja were unable to do anything to break down the Russia defence. They took the lead early in the first half thanks to an own goal and from then, they sat back and just held on to the ball.

There was no intent from the Spaniards to score another goal and seal the game. They were confident and that Russia would not be able to break their defence and score a goal. All that hope was shattered when Pique decided to join the crowd the do the Mexican Wave inside the box.

The ball hit his hand and Russia were awarded a penalty. Artem Dzyuba converted with ease and Spain were back to square one. It was clear from kickoff that the host nation had one plan – sit back and counter when possible.

The game went to extra time and still, there was nothing both teams could do in front of goal. It eventually went to penalties and Igor Akinfeev saved two of them – one from Koke and the last one from Aspas.

Here are three reasons Spain got knocked out:

#3 No 'Plan B'

For 120 minutes, Spain had only one thing in mind – pass their way around the Russia defence. There was nothing else they were trying. No intercepting passes and no shooting from long range.

It was all about keeping the ball and trying to get past the 10 man Russia defence. When things were not going their way, they didn't bother switching positions, crossing the ball in and not even chipping the ball over the defence.