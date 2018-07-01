Spain 1-1 Russia: 5 Talking Points as Spain crash out 3-4 on penalties, World Cup 2018

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.71K // 01 Jul 2018, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Russia are through to the final 8.

SCORE: (Ignashevich (OG) 12') Spain 1-1 Russia(AET) (Dzyuba 41'); Russia win 4-3 on penalties.

Spain would've been delighted by the prospect of facing Russia after managing to steal the top spot in Group B in the final moments against Morocco. The hosts themselves have been enjoying a sensational run in the 2018 World Cup, ensuring progression into the knockout rounds for the first time since the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

They blew past Saudi Arabia in the opener, dispensed off Egypt and, despite the defeat against Uruguay, ensured progression into the Round of Sixteen. Logic suggested that this was as far as they would go and Spain were heavy favourites to trounce the hosts on their way to the quarterfinals.

As it turned out, Russia held firm for 90 minutes, came up with an equalizer after conceding an early own-goal and forced extra-time, thanks to some body-on-the-line and mind-over-matter defending. Then came penalties, followed by one of the most unbelievable results in World Cup History!

Here are the Talking Points:

#5 Another freak goal under Spain's column

Sergio Ramos and Sergei Ignashevich go muscle to muscle.

This World Cup has seen 132 goals so far and we've seen some scintillating ones, but we've also had a fair share of 'freak' goals. There have been a number of own goals so far, Spain benefitting from the latest one as Ignashevich scored at the wrong end as far as Russia were concerned.

He did not know about much about it, but Ignashevich scored the tenth own goal at Russia 2018, extending the record for most at a single edition. The 38-year-old was marking Sergio Ramos tightly on a free-kick, turned his back to the incoming cross and the ball redirected off his boot and into his own net.

Russia are the second team to score multiple own goals at a single #WorldCup after Bulgaria in 1966 #ESPRUS — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 1, 2018

Spain have been getting the rub of the green in a number of important encounters. Apart from the own-goal on the night, the attempted clearance deflecting off Costa into Iran's goal was vital to their progression to the Round of Sixteen and they got out of jail in their final group stage encounter against Morocco.