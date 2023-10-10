Spain vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

Spain are set to play Scotland at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Thursday in the qualification round of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Cyprus in their most recent game. Goals from Barcelona midfielder Gavi, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, Real Madrid striker Joselu and Villarreal attacker Alex Baena and a brace from Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres secured the win for Spain.

Scotland, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to England in their most recent game. Goals from Manchester City forward Phil Foden, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for England. An own goal from Manchester United cente-back Harry Maguire proved to be mere consolation for Scotland.

Spain vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Scotland have won four games, lost six and drawn four.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has scored five goals in five league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Spanish striker Joselu has managed seven goal contributions in five league starts for Real Madrid this season.

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay has managed two goals in two league starts for Manchester United this season.

Scottish striker Che Adams has managed five goal contributions in five league starts for Southampton this season.

Spain vs Scotland Prediction

Spain will be missing some regulars this time around, with the likes of Barcelona's Pedri and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo not in the squad. Manager Luis de la Fuente has named a squad with both youth and experience; but given previous successful Spain squads boasted world-class talent, one might argue that this one lacks the sprinkling of stardom.

Manchester City's Rodri is an established superstar, but it is difficult to make similar statements for others. One positive is the excellent form of striker Alvaro Morata; the 30-year old has enjoyed a bright start to the season. There could be debuts for the likes of Granada's Bryan Zaragoza and Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet.

Scotland, on the other hand, have the likes of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay to call upon. McTominay, in particular, will be confident; his brace against Brentford at extra time ensured Manchester United won the game, and took the pressure off manager Erik ten Hag.

The 26-year old has proven to be quite a handful in attack; he has scored six goals for Scotland this year alone.

Spain should win here.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Scotland

Spain vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Spain

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Spain to keep a clean sheet- yes